Nigeria: Opposition Politicians, Not IPOB, Responsible for Violent Attacks - Abia Govt

The Abia State Government has blamed oposition politicians for the unprecedented wave of attacks against army personnel in the state.

The government alleged that "unpatriotic opposition politicians in connivance with external forces" were involved in promoting the violence.

This accusation came in the wake of the killing of two soldiers last Wednesday at a checkpoint at Ekenobizi, Umuopara, an Abia community in Umuahia South Local Government Area at the border with neighbouring Imo State.

The government's stance on the latest attack was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, made available to the media in Umuahia yesterday.

He announced that the government has launched "a new Counter Offensive," in order "to decimate every structure of terror erected or being erected in any Abia territory by criminals."

The SA alluded that the government was out for a total war against perpetrators of violence in Abia State, "hence citizens are enjoined not to harbour any person or persons they do not know, to avoid falling victims.

"It has been firmly established that some unpatriotic politicians, in connivance with some external parties are behind the current wave of violence and crime in the state since the end of May this year.

"The sole agenda is to cause disaffection and distract the government from its focus on the development of the state."

Ekeoma asserted that based on "tip-off from patriotic citizens and reliable intelligence," the government has "firmly established" that the opposition with external parties was really behind the growing violence in Abia State."

With the latest attack, no fewer than eight troops have been killed by hoodlums since the first attack occurred on May 19, 2024, followed by a second one on May 30 which claimed five soldiers. Police personnel have also fallen victim to the bloody attacks.

Ekeoma noted that the attacks constituted a new strategy adopted by the opposition to disrupt governance after "they realised that their initial efforts at churning out lies and fabrications against the government" failed to gel with Abians.

According to him, the Abia State opposition politicians had been engaging in intense and vicious propaganda against the Alex Otti administration, all in the guise of playing opposition politics.

However, the government spokesman said that the "pretentious posturing" of the government's detractors "has failed to gain currency among Abia people who have thoroughly ignored them and their antics, since they know the truth."

He stated that the peaceful disposition of Abia State government as "acknowledged locally, nationally and internationally" should not be taken for granted as "we will not yield to blackmail or intimidation.

"It needs to be understood that the government will not sit idly by and watch any person or group of persons unleash violence on innocent and peace-loving citizens of the state," he said.

Ekeoma, therefore, warned "those behind the attacks on security agents and innocent civilians, including the kidnapping of law-abiding citizens" to retrace their steps or face dire consequences.

He said that the Abia government "will bring its full capacity and institutional forces to bear to smoke out" the people involved in creating anarchy and instilling fear in the minds of Abians and visitors.

"The state government led by Governor Alex Otti is prepared and equal to the task of safeguarding the lives and property of people living in any part of Abia State and will execute this noble obligation to the fullest without let or hindrance," he assured Abians.

While urging all innocent and peace-loving Abia residents to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or panic, as the government is determined to ensure their protection at all times, Ekeoma stated that criminal elements would be routed.