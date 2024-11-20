Nigeria: Defence Headquarters Confirms Killing of 5 Soldiers in Borno

20 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists ambushed troops conducting stabilization operations in Gubio Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State, leading to a heavy gunfight.

In the aftermath of the attack, five soldiers were killed, 10 were wounded, and four others were reported missing. However, over 30 terrorists were neutralized, with several others escaping with bullet wounds.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed the details in a statement, noting the recovery of weapons and the destruction of terrorist equipment.

"The attack resulted in the destruction of one gun truck, three TCVs, and an excavator," Buba said. He added that a reinforcement team, supported by air components, was deployed to pursue the fleeing attackers.

Sources revealed that the terrorists launched multiple assaults in an attempt to overrun a special military force stationed in Kareto, a community in Gubio LGA.

"The first attack occurred on August 16 at 6:00 a.m., where 18 soldiers were killed, and several others injured, while six insurgents were neutralized," the source said.

"In another attack on Tuesday, five soldiers were killed, but over 30 terrorists were eliminated in subsequent engagements, with no further casualties reported on our side."

The source further explained that the special forces had recently arrived in Kareto and were preparing to facilitate the return of displaced villagers by constructing trenches when the insurgents launched their assault.

The Defence Headquarters continues to monitor the situation and is reinforcing efforts to combat terrorist threats in the region.

