Nigeria: COP29 - Nigeria Strengthens Ties With China On Global Climate Action

COP29 - Nigeria Strengthens Ties With China On Global Climate Action

20 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the federal government with the People's Republic of China.

The MOU aims to adopt and accelerate climate action through innovative solutions, mutual cooperation, and shared expertise in combating environmental challenges.

The minister signed the MoU on the sidelines of the ongoing COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan where he participated in the high-level dialogue tagged "South-South Cooperation Promotes Sustainable Development in Developing Countries," at the invitation of the Chinese delegation.

A statement from the ministry said the partnership underscores Nigeria's commitment to #GreenNigeria and highlights the importance of South-South collaboration in achieving sustainable development for developing nations.

