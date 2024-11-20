Nigeria: Military Remains Nigeria's Guardian of Unity, Democracy, Assert IBB, Abdulsalami

*Youth urged to embrace service, commitment

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and erstwhile military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, among other prominent Nigerians, yesterday, reechoed military's role as pivotal in safeguarding the nation's unity and democracy.

They all spoke at the launch of a book, Nine Lives: The Bello-Fadile Memoirs by Col. Bello Fadile.

The book, written by Fadile, a central figure in the 1995 "phantom coup" against the late General Sani Abacha, provided a detailed account of this turbulent period.

Abdulsalami, who highlighted the military's role as a stabilising force in Nigeria, commended the author for his patriotism and unwavering commitment to democracy and national unity.

He encouraged Nigerian youths to emulate Fadile's life of service and dedication.

"Youths have a critical role in nation-building," Abdulsalami stated, reiterating the need for patriotism, dedication, and selflessness as exemplified by Col. Fadile.

"Fadile's unwavering commitment, even in the face of trials, is an example of how young people can contribute to nation-building. A life of service, whether in the military, public office, or civil society, strengthens the fabric of our country," he said.

Abdulsalami acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers to secure peace in Nigeria, urging young Nigerians to adopt a spirit of national service and collective effort for the future of the country.

He commended Fadile's continuous pursuit of knowledge and his dedication to Nigeria's progress, describing him as a brilliant lawyer and a role model for all Nigerians.

According to the former military head of state, "An excellent scholar, Fadile has continued to seek knowledge, stay curious, and remain committed to Nigeria's progress. It is this relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep sense of duty that makes him a role model for all Nigerians.

"At a time when our nation faces internal and external threats, it is essential to remember that the military is not an isolated institution but a guardian of national unity."

Babangida, represented by his daughter, Aisha Babangida, also lauded Fadile's bravery and resilience, saying, "Even in the face of tribulation, he remained undaunted and consistent in the best tradition of resilience."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Babangida added: "Bello Fadile never gave up until he gained freedom at the onset of this democracy. His rich intellectuality stimulated deeper conversations around democracy and good governance."

Prof. Agbo Madaki, who reviewed the book, disclosed that, "Nine Lives" reveals truths about the coup different from the narrative branded by the Nigerian media as a "phantom coup."

The book, divided into five chapters, narrates events leading up to the author's experiences. Madaki praised Fadile's narrative power, vivid recollections, and poetic skill, making the book an engaging read.

Madaki urged the Nigerian military to eradicate practices associated with military regimes, such as human rights abuses, dictatorship, disregard for the rule of law, and corruption.

He also emphasised the need for the military to focus on safeguarding peace, human life, and law and order rather than seizing power.

"Students of government and history will find the book very interesting as it captures significant events in Nigeria's history.

"The book serves as an inspiration to those who may want to give up on their dreams because of trials, to look at the life of the author and learn how to be strong and maintain faith in God during adversity."

Fadile expressed his gratitude to all participants, recounting his struggles through years of service. He appreciated those who attended the launch despite their busy schedules.