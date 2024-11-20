Liberia: 'I Don't Know How This Will End...'

-- Speaker Koffa expresses uncertainty as battle over his removal intensifies, however insists that he won't resign

The pressure is mounting, and the battle for the Speakership position at the House of Representatives is intensifying daily, especially in the wake of the failure of a high-powered delegation from the Economic Community of the West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament headed by Speaker, to broker peace and settle the impasse. Liberians and other observers are high on their seats to see how the impasse further unfolds and eventually climaxes.

Less than 24 hours after the ECOWAS team's departure post an unsuccessful mission, Speaker Fonati Koffa, amidst apparent popular public support, addressed his supporters and staff at the Lower House.

However, the Speaker's speech, delivered in the rotunda of the Capitol on Monday, November 18, conveyed mixed messages evident in his words, tone, and vocal inflections.

It appeared to resemble a farewell message from a commander who has guided his troops through difficult battles, yet also conveyed the resolve of a steadfast leader unwavering in his commitment to stand firm for a just cause regardless of the challenges.

"I don't know how this journey is going to end for me personally," the Speaker said, sounding like a weary defeated man deficient of hope and optimism. He, however added, "I have already told you that I will not resign."

He also said feignedly, "We don't know what is going to happen. We can't give you that guarantee."

Speaker Koffa reaffirmed his dedication to respecting the Constitution of Liberia and dismissed the majority bloc's calls for his resignation.

"I can only tell you, as to what will happen under my watch, and under my gavel... it is the rule of law. And that is what I pledge to stick by," he said to resounding applause.

"Resignation is an option. It is a voluntary act of mine that I will never concede to the majority bloc. We will stand on the side of the law," he said.

The Speaker stated that efforts to remove him from office through unconstitutional methods would not be effective.

"We can face the Liberian people; our vision is clear. On this journey, we will stand on the side of the Liberian people and the rule of law," he said. "I don't want to be here one day past 49 (signatures Reps). As soon as you get 49 signatures, I am out."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "But this nonsense, where a few groups of people, either induced or not, come to destabilize the House and its leadership for personal aggrandizement -- that is the bus stops here."

The Speaker pointed out that the ECOWAS-led mediation process faltered as the majority bloc declined to endorse the six-count recommendations. The suggestions included the return of bloc members to the main chamber to formally outline their concerns, with Speaker Koffa stepping aside for an investigation to take place.

Speaker Koffa disclosed that Representative Samuel Kogar of District #5, Nimba County), leader of the majority bloc, initially supported the recommendations proposed by the ECOWAS mediation. However, after discussing the proposals with fellow bloc members, they opposed the idea, especially the requirement to resume sessions and formally present their grievances.

The Speaker expressed appreciation to the Liberian people for their backing, acknowledging their confidence in his dedication to maintaining the rule of law.

"We are gratified that the majority of Liberians stand with us on the side of the law. I don't know when this journey will end, but I've made it clear: I will not resign. Under my watch and gavel, the rule of law will prevail. We will stand with the Liberian people and the Constitution," he said.