Liberia: 2nd Lady Koung Advocates for Sustainable Solutions At Johnsonville Youth Summit

In an inspiring speech delivered on behalf of Madam Snyleseh Stephenie Dahn-Koung, the Second Lady of the Republic of Liberia and Executive Director of the Group of 77, Mr. Raymond Kolubah Zarbay, Senior Administrative Assistant, addressed the Johnsonville Youth Summit on November 15, 2024.

The summit, under the theme "Sustainable Solutions: Creating a Greener Tomorrow," gathered vibrant youth and community leaders to envision a sustainable future for Johnsonville.

Madam Dahn-Koung expressed her commitment to working with the youth in building a strong and united Liberia. The Second Lady's address emphasized the critical role of the youth as change-makers, urging them to envision a Johnsonville where sustainability is not just an aspiration but a way of life.

"Reflecting on your past, it is crucial to acknowledge that Johnsonville has faced numerous challenges," Mr. Zarbay stated, quoting Madam Dahn-Koung. "Yet, it is your resilience and forward-thinking mindset that will guide you toward a more sustainable future. Together, you can transform challenges into opportunities for growth."

The speech highlighted pressing issues facing the community, including illicit drug use among youth, pollution, and inadequate waste management. Madam Dahn-Koung called for proactive measures, including stricter drug laws and comprehensive awareness campaigns, to foster a healthier environment for all.

To create a greener Johnsonville, the Second Lady urged the youth to engage in open dialogue and collaborative efforts, suggesting the establishment of community forums to promote environmental education. "When every voice is heard, amplified, and valued, you create a vibrant variety of ideas that enriches your community vision," she affirmed.

Madam Dahn-Koung also underscored the necessity of building libraries and disabled-friendly educational facilities to empower youth through access to knowledge. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of public spaces for community engagement and dialogue on sustainability.

The address closed with a powerful call to action, encouraging the youth to take an active role in governance and advocacy for eco-friendly policies. "You hold the power to create the future you predict," Mr. Zarbay conveyed on behalf of Madam Dahn-Koung. "By committing to solutions that respect and honor your environment, you can collectively build a sustainable Johnsonville."

As the summit came to a close, participants were urged to celebrate their achievements and work collaboratively towards actionable solutions that will make Johnsonville a model for sustainability.

Madam Dahn-Koung and her team expressed their best wishes for a healthy and productive deliberation during the summit and extended their congratulations to the organizers and supporters of this vital event.