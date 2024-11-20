Liberia: World Bank Lauds Liberia's Progress in Gender-Responsive Budgeting

The World Bank Country Manager for Liberia, Georgia Wallen, has praised Liberia's efforts in integrating gender considerations into national budgetary processes, describing it as a vital step toward achieving inclusive governance.

Speaking at the launch of a five-day Gender-Responsive and Participatory Budgeting (GRPB) workshop organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MGCSP), Wallen commended the government's dedication to empowering women and addressing systemic inequalities through strategic investments.

"This week's training is not just a workshop; it is a commitment to ensuring governance serves the needs of all Liberians, especially women and girls," Wallen stated. "Inclusion is at the heart of the World Bank Group's mission to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity, and we are proud to support Liberia's efforts through the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP)."

Wallen highlighted examples from other nations, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, and India, where GRPB has been instrumental in addressing gender disparities.

"In Zimbabwe, GRPB led to increased budget allocations for tackling child sexual abuse and domestic violence, while India has used it to empower marginalized women in certain provinces by involving them directly in budget formulation," she said. "Liberia can be the next model for success, showcasing how gender-responsive budgets can reduce disparities and create opportunities for all."

Fredrick S. Cooper, Deputy Minister for Administration and Acting Minister of MGCSP, stressed the importance of gender-sensitive budgeting in Liberia's development agenda.

The training, held at the Lutheran Compound on 13th Street in Sinkor, began on Monday, November 18, 2024, under the theme "Strengthening Public Institutions to Advance Gender Equality." It brought together representatives from Gender and Social Inclusion Units (GSIUs) across government ministries, agencies, and commissions to strengthen their capacity for gender-based analysis and equitable resource allocation.

"Gender budgeting is new to Liberia, but it is crucial to our national development plans," Cooper remarked. "This training equips participants with tools to ensure gender equality is integrated into resource allocation, policies, and programs."

He also acknowledged the World Bank's pivotal role in funding the Liberia Women Empowerment Project, a US$44.6 million initiative that focuses on empowering women and girls in six counties: Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, Grand Gedeh, and Rivercess.

"The World Bank has been instrumental in providing the support needed to ensure gender considerations are mainstreamed across line ministries and agencies," Cooper noted.

The training is part of Component 4 of the LWEP, which aims to address knowledge gaps within GSIUs and foster a more inclusive approach to governance. Mrs. Lawodo Nimely Thomas, Senior Economist at the MGCSP explained the significance of the initiative.

"Gender-responsive budgeting is not about creating a separate budget for women; it is about integrating gender equality into existing frameworks," she said. "This approach ensures that resources are allocated equitably and that all genders benefit from government programs and policies."

Thomas outlined the expected outcomes of the training, including the ability to conduct gender analysis, develop gender-sensitive budgets, and monitor progress effectively.

"Participants will leave this workshop equipped to mainstream gender considerations into national budgeting processes and create a roadmap for sustained change," she added.

The workshop also focuses on fostering collaboration among GSIU members, enhancing their coordination and networking capabilities, and identifying knowledge gaps to track and evaluate project outputs.

Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Health, Hon. Martha Morris, emphasized the role of gender equality in driving national development.

"Gender mainstreaming is key to the Ministry of Health's new administration," Morris said. "Policies, programs, and budgets must be designed to impact everyone equally. Without this, the fight for gender responsiveness will remain a vain effort."

Morris highlighted the Ministry of Health's commitment to integrating gender considerations into all its programs and policies.

"Health is everyone's business, but women are the key drivers of sustainable change," she said. "We need male allyship and active involvement from all sectors to achieve equality and social justice."

Participants at the training are being introduced to global best practices in GRPB, drawing lessons from successful implementations in other countries. Wallen highlighted examples where GRPB has driven transformative change, such as lowering VAT on sanitary pads in Zimbabwe and involving marginalized women in budgeting processes in India.

"These examples show that gender-responsive budgeting is not just a tool for equality; it is a driver of economic growth and social justice," Wallen noted. "Liberia has the potential to lead the way in West Africa by adopting these practices."

The Liberia Women Empowerment Project comprises five components: addressing social norms, enhancing basic services, promoting livelihoods, and building capacity for gender-responsive governance. This training falls under the fourth component, which focuses on strengthening institutional capacity.

Mrs. Thomas elaborated on the project's reach, stating that it targets approximately 267,000 people across 750 communities in climate-vulnerable counties.

"This initiative is not just about empowering women and girls; it is about creating a more inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the five-day workshop continues, participants are being urged to take their learning back to their respective institutions and implement them effectively.

"This is not just about individual growth; it is about institutional transformation," Cooper told attendees. "Your work will ensure that gender equality becomes a cornerstone of Liberia's development agenda."

Deputy Minister Morris echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of collective effort.

"We need everyone at the table--regardless of gender, religion, or political affiliation--to achieve true equality," she said. "Let's make this workshop a turning point for Liberia's journey toward a more inclusive future."

The GRPB training is a critical step in advancing Liberia's commitment to gender equality. With the support of the World Bank and strong leadership from the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Liberia is poised to become a model for gender-responsive governance in Africa.

As Wallen concluded, "Investing in women and girls is not just the right thing to do; it is the smart thing to do. Their success is Liberia's success, and today's training marks an important step toward that brighter future."