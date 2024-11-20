Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Swears in Five New Ambassadors, Emphasizes Ghana's Role On the Global Stage

In a ceremony steeped in tradition and national pride, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, swore in five new ambassadors at the Jubilee House, Accra.

The event underscored the critical role of diplomacy in advancing Ghana's national interests and enhancing its global reputation.

The five ambassadors, Mrs. Matilda Aku Alomatu Osei-Agyeman (Austria), Ms. Vivian Kafui Akua Asempapa (Senegal), Mrs. Regina Appiah-Sam (Spain), Mr. McArios Akanbeanab Akanbong (Iran), and Dr. Senalor Kwabla Yawlui (Sierra Leone), bring years of experience in public service to their new roles. Their appointments followed consultations with the Council of State, reflecting Ghana's constitutional commitment to transparent governance.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo described the ambassadors' postings as pivotal to Ghana's diplomatic strategy, especially during a period marked by global upheaval. From the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the economic disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, he stressed the importance of fostering international cooperation and economic recovery.

"Your postings have come at a critical juncture in global affairs and Ghana's development journey. The challenges of the past years have taught us that no country can stand alone. Diplomacy and international partnerships are more important than ever," the President remarked.

Highlighting the Ghana CARES 'Obaatampa' Programme, President Akufo-Addo urged the ambassadors to promote Ghana's economic revitalization agenda abroad. The program, launched in 2021, focuses on areas such as commercial farming, ICT development, and job creation. He charged the envoys to attract foreign investments aligned with these objectives to ensure Ghana's return to a path of sustainable growth.

The ceremony also served as an opportunity to reflect on Ghana's recent diplomatic achievements. President Akufo-Addo celebrated the nation's elevation to full membership in La Francophonie and the election of Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. These milestones, he said, solidified Ghana's position as a bridge between Anglophone and Francophone countries in Africa.

The President reminded the ambassadors of their dual responsibilities: representing Ghana's interests abroad and engaging the diaspora to contribute to national development. He also emphasized the need for collaboration with Foreign Service officers, describing them as "the backbone of Ghana's diplomatic missions."

"Diplomacy is not just about high-level meetings and negotiations; it is about building bridges and finding common ground. Your ability to empathize, listen, and communicate effectively will be your greatest assets," President Akufo-Addo advised.

As the ambassadors prepare for their postings, the President reiterated his commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections in December. He affirmed that Ghana's democratic credentials must remain untainted and that the will of the people would be safeguarded.

"Ghana has been a beacon of democracy in Africa. We must work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly election period," he said.

The ceremony concluded with a call to action for the ambassadors to uphold Ghana's values of peace, integrity, and democratic governance in their missions abroad. "You are the face of Ghana to the world. Carry out your duties with professionalism and integrity, and let your efforts bring honor to our nation," President Akufo-Addo urged.