Ghana: 524 Diaspora Members Gain Ghanaian Citizenship in Historic Ceremony

A historic moment unfolded at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, as 524 members of the African diaspora were officially granted Ghanaian citizenship.

This event, the third of its kind under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, celebrated the enduring bond between Ghana and its global diaspora.

The ceremony is part of an ongoing initiative that began with the "Year of Return" in 2019, commemorating 400 years since the first enslaved Africans were transported to the Americas.

President Akufo-Addo described the event as a significant milestone in reconnecting the African diaspora with their ancestral roots.

Addressing the new citizens, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the emotional and historical significance of the occasion. "Your ancestors left these shores in circumstances that were tragic and inhumane. Today, we embrace you as our own--as fellow citizens of this nation and as part of the Ghanaian family," he said.

The President emphasized that being Ghanaian goes beyond holding a passport. "It is about embodying values such as respect, equity, and peace. These are the principles that define us as a people, and we invite you to make them your own as you integrate into our society," he added.

The President recounted the success of the Year of Return, which saw hundreds of thousands of people visit Ghana, rekindling ties with Africa. The initiative sparked a global conversation about the African diaspora's role in the continent's future and laid the groundwork for deeper connections.

President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about the contributions the new citizens would make to Ghana's development. "Your skills, knowledge, and experiences from all over the world enrich our nation. Whether in education, healthcare, technology, or the arts, you have the potential to drive Ghana's growth," he said.

The President also acknowledged the role of the diaspora in reshaping global perceptions of Africa. "You are human bridges connecting us across the Atlantic. Your presence dispels misconceptions and tells a new story of unity, pride, and potential," he noted.

Citing the words of Marcus Garvey and Peter Tosh, President Akufo-Addo reminded the new citizens of the shared heritage that unites all people of African descent. "Africa is your home, and Ghana welcomes you with open arms. This is more than a ceremony; it is a reaffirmation of our collective identity and destiny," he said.

The government, he assured, remains committed to making Ghana a welcoming and vibrant home for the diaspora. Policies to support investments, collaborations, and community-building initiatives are already in place, reflecting the administration's dedication to strengthening ties with Africans abroad.