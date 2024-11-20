Nigeria: 14 Herders Arrested for Violating Trans-Humance Ban in Adamawa

20 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Amina Abdullahi, Yola

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 14 suspected herders for violating the Executive Order banning transhumance movement across Adamawa State.

According to a statement by DSC Nyako Amidu Baba, the CDPRO Adamawa State Command, the operation was carried out by the Hong Divisional Office of NSCDC in collaboration with other sister security agencies.

The executive order, issued by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, was aimed at preventing farmer-herder clashes and ensuring public safety and security.

Commandant ID Bande instructed the immediate enforcement of the ban across all 21 LGAs of the state.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that some arrested individuals are non-indigenes, highlighting the importance of enforcing the ban to prevent external disruptions. Investigations are ongoing, and upon completion, the suspects will face prosecution," the statement said.

Commandant Bande urged residents and other stakeholders to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and warned individuals or groups contemplating similar violations.

