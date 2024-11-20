Nigeria: Agbolayah Debunks DESOPADEC Funds Allegations On Oborevwori

...says publication fake, misleading

Special Adviser to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Community Development, Dr. Toyin Orighomisan Agbolayah has debunked an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Stakeholders Forum, insinuating that the Governor has since assumption of office subsumed DESOPADEC funds meant for development of oil producing communities in the state.

Agbolayah in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba, said the publication by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Stakeholders Forum was fake and did not align with true state of governance across the 25 local government areas of the state, particularly in the oil-producing communities.

The Special Adviser said it was not true that the state government under the leadership of Governor Oborevwori is diverting DESOPADEC funds, neither was it correct for anyone to insinuate that the Governor is not developing the oil-producing communities in the state.

He urged the general public to ignore the said publication, stressing that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori remains a prudent leader whose works since assumption of office as Governor is developing all nooks and crannies of the state.

The Special Adviser, however, advised Deltans to continue to keep faith with Governor Oborevwori's administration and ensure peace prevails in their areas, saying that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was very committed to bringing more development to the state with his MORE Agenda aimed at Advancing Delta.

"How can someone or people who have eyes and ears be saying that Governor Oborevwori has subsumed DESOPADEC funds, when even the blind and deaf can see and hear about what the Governor is doing in the oil-producing communities and the state in general?, it's barbaric.

"Of course, you know the Governor is a prudent leader whose sole purpose is to develop the state. He has continually funded the DESOPADEC Board as the constitution demands and you can also see what the Governor through the DESOPADEC Board is doing by way of developing the oil-producing areas.

"To well-meaning Deltans, the Governor has rather done so much for the state in just 18 months in office and are very satisfied with his historical leadership. From May 2023 up and until now, Governor Oborevwori has been working round the clock to fulfill his electioneering campaign promises as encapsulated in his MORE Agenda; Meaningful development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic reforms, Enhanced peace and security (M.O.R.E).

"I must commend His Excellency for his outstanding performances thus far. Look at the N78billion contract to construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, for the three mega projects of flyovers, road expansions, and pedestrian bridges at DSC Roundabout, PTI junction, Effurun Roundabout and Enerhen junction up to Marine Gate, as well as Storm Water Tunnel projects in Delta Central, Delta North and Delta South Senatorial Districts.

"Is it the Ughelli via Ozoro to Asaba dualization road project or the Stormwater tunnels in Ika North East and environ, some roads and bridges in and around Delta North Senatorial Districts, road construction projects in riverine communities?

"What about completion of the gigantic High Court Complex in Asaba the state capital?, or should I mention the just commisioned Nigerian Maritime University lecture hall in Okerenkoko?.

"Or is the fact that Governor Oborevwori is the first governor to implement and pay the new minimum wage to workers?, and other numerous projects that time will fail me to mention?

"Just recently, the state executive council gave approval for numerous Internal roads across oil producing and riverine communities, which includes the reconstruction of Ohoror-Bomadi Road; construction of Olomoro-Igbide Road in Isoko South LGA; construction of Emevor-Ivrogbo-Orogun Road Phase 2; Otekpo Road in Ellu and Idumu-Etiti Street with a spur to market Road, Owere-Olubo.

"The rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of failed sections of NNPC Housing Complex Road, Uvwie Local Government Area; Ekeye-Ovedhe close in Okumagba Layout, Warri; General Hospital Road, Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area; Old Sapele/ Warri Road from Amukpe Junction to Ikwuehu, with a spur to Ayemidejor Close in Sapele Local Government Area, and Orerokpe-Okulohor-Oviri Road; and Osubi- Okuokoko road and environs, Phase 1; Approved for the purchase of two Computerised Tomography (CT) scanning machines, one each for the Central Hospital, Warri, and the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara and so many laudable projects.

"The visionary leadership of Governor Oborevwori has never been in doubt. His detractors and political rivals are already amazed, and wondering how he has been able to execute so many projects, paid salaries as at when due, paid contractors, and yet did not borrow a penny from any financial institution in Nigeria or anywhere in the world till date.

"Love or hate, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori stands out as a pragmatic leader with a clear vision, foresight, and political willpower to achieve and surpass his electioneering campaign promises. His social contract with Deltans is sacred and sacrosanct, and he will surely do MORE.

"The Governor is a pan Delta leader. It is only recently he awarded contracts to the Okpe Osubi zone where he is from. All the contracts had been in other places. Let's be frank, remove politics aside, No Governor has done what this man is doing in sincerity of purpose.

"Look at how he has encouraged this office of Community Development to bridge the gap between the government and the people at the grassroots, and the office is doing very well.

"I must let all Deltans know that the era of cheap blackmailing has gone, because the Oborevwori's led administration has turned Delta State, particularly the oil-producing and riverine communities to a construction site. So we must always keep faith with the Governor and ensure there's peace in our communities to continue feeling the presence of government", Dr. Agbolayah concluded.