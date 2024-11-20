Nigerian Navy Destroys 23 Illegal Refinery Sites in October - Official

The official said the naval operations had contributed to the increase in Nigeria's crude oil production.

The Nigerian Navy says its units, under the auspices of Operation Delta Sanity, successfully uncovered and destroyed 23 illegal refinery sites and recovered a large quantity of stolen crude oil in October.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Adams-Aliu, a commodore, said the team also uncovered and destroyed 30 ovens, 26 reservoirs, 77 sacks, 19 dug-out pits, 21 wooden boats, four jerry cans and two pumping machines.

According to him, large quantities of crude oil and AGO were successfully recovered during various operations carried out within the month.

He said the results had contributed to the increase in Nigeria's crude oil production.

According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced recently that Nigeria's crude oil production has risen to 1.8mbd in October.

"On 8 October, three illegal refinery sites, 15 ovens, 12 reservoirs, five dugout pits and two wooden boats laden with about 12,000 litres of stolen crude oil were discovered and destroyed around Bakana River, Bukuma axis and Ogaji-Ama of Rivers (State).

"On 9 October, one suspect with one locally made pistol was arrested with three cases of ammunition. Also, three illegal refinery sites as well as five reservoirs, two ovens, one dugout pit, and two wooden boats cumulatively laden with about 900 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil were discovered around Otuwo and Ogboinbiri general area of Bayelsa (State).

"On 11 October, five illegal refinery sites with four ovens, three reservoirs and a few sacks laden with about 4,000 litres of stolen crude oil were discovered around Ugbokodo and Christian village in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta (State).

"Also, a market boat laden with about 2,200 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in jerry cans and sacks was discovered at Idi-Ogba, Ondo State," he said.

The naval spokesperson said that several operations and recoveries were made around the Niger Delta throughout the month.

