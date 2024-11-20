Nigeria: Why I Rejected Range Rover Gift From a Man - Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has revealed that she once returned a Range Rover gifted to her by an admirer for her birthday.

In an interview on The Beat 99.9 FM, Savage explained her decision.

She stated, "I once got a Range Rover for my birthday, but I returned it because I was not feeling the guy."

The singer, renowned for hits like Somebody's Son, also disclosed that US rapper Nicki Minaj is the most famous contact in her phonebook.

Tiwa Savage remains a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, with her music earning widespread acclaim and numerous awards.

Beyond her musical achievements, her foray into acting and filmmaking highlights her versatility and creative depth.

