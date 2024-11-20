Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Inauguratesa 515megawatts Ghana Bridge Power Plant in Tema

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday inaugurated the Ghana Bridge Power Project (GBPP), marking a significant milestone in Ghana's commitment to expanding its power generation capacity through improved fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Developed by Endeavor Energy, a leading United States Independent Power Producer focused on Africa and Andaris Energy Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian energy investment company, the GBPP is a 515 Mega Watt power plant.

The first phase comprised a 200MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant made up of five General Electric (GE) TM 2500 gen8 units, five once-through steam generators, one steam turbine unit, an air-cooled condenser and associated balance of plant.

The second phase which is scheduled to commence September next year is expected to be completed in 48 months.

At the Commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the Project represents Ghana's commitment towards adopting cutting-edge technology and innovative energy solutions to meet its growing electricity demands.

"Today, we celebrate a transformative step forward in our journey toward energy independence. Reliable power is the backbone of development, and this facility is proof that Ghana is ready to overcome the challenges of the past and embrace a brighter future," he said.

Recalling the challenging periods of "dumsor" (frequent power outages), the President said GBPP would provide stable electricity while reducing the strain on the national grid.

"This plant is more than a source of power; it is a beacon of hope and a testament to what we can achieve through strategic partnerships and a clear vision," he emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the plant's potential to drive industrial growth by supplying reliable power to factories, hospitals, schools, and households.

He commended Endeavour Energy and its partners for their unwavering dedication to the project and acknowledged the contributions of Ghanaian engineers and workers who played a crucial role in bringing the facility to life.

The General Manager of Early Power Limited, Mr Reggie France said the government must continue to honour its payment obligations to Independent Power Producers to enable them to deliver on their mandate.

He said the inauguration of the 200MW of the GBPP demonstrated the ability of the government and the private sector to work together.

From commissioning the power plant project, President Akufo-Addo later paid a working visit to the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company to assess the progress of work there.

The GCMC became a subsidiary of the Ghana Gas Company following its acquisition by the latter.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his satisfaction with the levels of transformation that had taken place at the GCML following its acquisition.