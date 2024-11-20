Niger: More Rescued Victims of Insurgency Handed Over to Borno State Government

Abuja, Nigeria — Stability is returning to northeastern Nigeria after decades of insurgency as the military and the Borno State government work to reduce terrorist activities and rescue abducted civilians.

Operation Hadin Kai, the military's counter-insurgency operation in the northeast launched in 2021, has rescued of numerous civilians held captive by insurgents.

The deputy theater commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Kenneth Chigbu, praised the partnership with Borno State government.

"The Borno State government has always come to our aid and support in ensuring that the entire state is rid of the activities of terrorists," Chigbu said.

Alice Loksha was working for UNICEF when she was abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province insurgent group in a 2018 raid on a humanitarian camp in Borno.

After six years in captivity, she escaped and found refuge in a military camp.

Loksha credits her freedom to military efforts.

"We want to thank God for the military," she said. "We pray that God will continue to strengthen them and give them victory over these terrorists"

The Borno State government is working closely with the military to support survivors like Loksha.

Zuwaira Gambo, the state's commissioner for women's affairs, said the partnership is key to the region's stability.

"The synergy that exists between the military and the government, because without the enabling environment, Borno State won't be enjoying the peace and stability we are witnessing today," Gambo said. "It is that singular commitment and political will of the government that our sisters are able to escape, to be received by the military and officially being handed over today to the Bono state government."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Niger Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chigbu has urged terrorists to surrender, promising amnesty to those who lay down their arms.

"Let me also use this opportunity on behalf of the theater commander to once again extend the olive branch to the so-called terrorists," he said. "The fight is long enough. They should come out. Amnesty will be given, will be granted them, just as the lot of them who have surrendered."

In July, Operation Hadin Kai successfully rescued 330 captives, including a schoolgirl abducted in the town of Chibok in 2014.

Most recently, Alice Loksha and another victim have been handed over to the Borno State government for rehabilitation.