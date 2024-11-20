Nigeria: Philanthropist Donates 25-Year-Old Crocodile to Unilorin Zoo

20 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

A philanthropist, Abubakar Atiku, has donated a 25-year-old crocodile worth millions of Naira to the University of Ilorin Zoological Garden.

According to the University's Bulletin issued on Monday, the noble gesture highlights the philanthropic nature of the traditional leader.

Speaking on the donation, Mr Atiku said the rearing of crocodiles holds significant cultural and symbolic value, serving as a royal heritage and a centre of attraction.

Mr Atiku, the Balogun Fulani of Ilorin, explained that the donation underscores the strong bond between the University and its host community.

The traditional leader added that his family compound has long been associated with crocodile rearing, noting that the donation was a testament to their commitment to preserving tradition.

According to him, the donated crocodile, approximately 25-years-old, will be a remarkable addition to the growing animal collection of the University's zoo.

Welcome development

Receiving the crocodile, Oyeyemi Jekayinfa, Chairperson, Unilorin Zoological Garden Board Management, said the gesture was a welcome development.

Ms Jekayinfa acknowledged the existing relationship between the University and its host community, which has yielded positive results.

She expressed gratitude for the donation and invited the public to visit the zoo for tourism and educational purposes.

For his part, Olatunji Yusuf, General Manager of Unilorin Zoo, commended Mr Atiku's unique contribution to the University, noting that the donation marks a significant milestone in the zoo's history.

Mr Yusuf highlighted the zoo's exceptional features, which include its natural environment, suspended bridge, and experienced staff.

"The Ilorin community can take pride in its rich cultural heritage, and the University's zoological garden will remain a cherished destination for education and recreation," he said.

(NAN)

