Nigeria: Institute Conducts First Human Genome Sequencing in Nigeria

The Institute of Genomics and Global Health - formerly known as the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases at the Redeemer's University in Ede, Osun State, successfully sequenced the entire human genome for the first time in Nigeria.

The institute, in a statement published on its website, said this achievement also marks the first human genome sequencing in Africa using Illumina's NovaSeqTM X Plus sequencer.

The IGH's statement noted that despite Africa being the birthplace of humanity and harbouring immense genetic diversity, less than two per cent of human genomes sequenced and analysed so far have been from the African people.

"Using Illumina's NovaSeqTM X Plus sequencer, more than 20,000 whole human genomes can be sequenced per year. This is 2.5 times the output of NovaSeqTM 6000."

It noted that the momentous milestone comes at the official opening of the Genomics and Bioinformatics Training Academy within IGH at the university.

It said the facility will significantly increase the supply of qualified technical workforce for next-generation sequencing wet lab management, bioinformatics, big data analytics, and advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning applications.

The National Cancer Institute said genomic sequencing is a laboratory method that is used to determine the entire genetic makeup of a specific organism or cell type.

It said this method can be used to find changes in areas of the genome, and these changes may help scientists understand how specific diseases, such as cancer, form. The results of genomic sequencing may also be used to diagnose and treat disease.

According to the World Health Organisation, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) is a laboratory technique that has the potential to change how we detect and monitor microbial hazards in the food chain. WGS is useful for understanding foodborne diseases through enhancing routine surveillance, outbreak detection, outbreak response, and source identification using a One Health approach.

It is anticipated that this technology will help reduce the burden of foodborne diseases, given its advantages over previous low-resolution typing and detection methods.

The Founder and Director of IGH, Christian Happi, said: "Successfully sequencing a whole human genome at the institute is a significant milestone, as from here we will be able to grow our understanding of genetic diversity and ancestry of African populations, which is currently underrepresented in genomic research."

Mr Happi said the institute has successfully sequenced 11 human samples on the NovaSeq X plus and analysed them on the Illumina DRAGEN secondary analysis platform.

He said sequencing capacity developed at IGH opens doors to personalised and precision medicine, targeted therapies, and disease prevention. He said it empowers our local scientists to study genetic factors related to non-communicable diseases prevalent in African populations.

Illumina's General Manager of Emerging Markets, Gregory Essert, said this groundbreaking achievement marks a significant step forward in the understanding of genetic diversity and ancestry of African populations and human genetics in general.

According to the statement, "the IGH and Illumina entered a partnership agreement to establish a genomics training academy at Redeemer's University in 2023. The delivery of the first Illumina NovaSeqTM X Plus in Africa to the IGH last year was an important milestone in embedding genomics capability within Africa."

"The IGH is a global hub of excellence for genomic research, and it is leading the way in using genomics to improve public health in Africa. The procurement of the NovaSeq X Plus by the IGH is a testament to the institute's commitment to scientific innovation and changing the narratives about science in Africa. Genomics is rapidly transforming the way we diagnose and treat diseases, and it has the potential to revolutionise healthcare in the continent."

The statement emphasised that the partnership between IGH and Illumina will enable early access to Illumina's high-throughput sequencing, allowing African researchers in life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging fields to rapidly decode DNA and advance our understanding of genetics and diseases.