Nigeria: Group Takes Medical Outreach to Delta Community

Over 500 residents of Egini, an agrarian settlement located in Udu Local Government Area, Delta State have benefited from the health drive of the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, also known as Pyrates Confraternity.

The one-day event, which was held last week is part of the group's quarterly programme to address the medical needs of underserved communities and advocate for improved healthcare access.

Service to humanity

Dr. Kenechukwu Eneli, NAS First Mate and Chief Administrative Officer, said: "Today, we are here in Egini to bring healthcare directly to the people because our organisation exists to assist those in need and amplify voices that may otherwise go unheard."

Eneli, a US-based medical practitioner, explained that, "the outreach offered free diagnosis, treatment, and referrals, targeting conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and malaria."

In his remarks, NAS's Second Mate, Chief Bart Akelemor, a UK-based healthcare professional, while highlighting the broader mission behind the medical outreach said: "Our medical mission began in 2010 to provide healthcare support to rural communities lacking access to medical facilities. Many people avoid hospitals due to high treatment costs and instead seek care from local chemists or native healers.

"By coming here, we are not only offering direct medical care but also sending a message to the government. When we witness health facility deficiencies, like the lack of doctors, we bring it to the attention of the authorities."

Also speaking, a member of the medical team, Dr. Odoemena Chiazor, who detailed the outreach's structure, noted that serious cases were referred to the Warri Central Hospital.

"This mission is focused on consultation, treatment, and necessary referrals. We already arranged with Central Hospital, Warri, to handle follow-ups for referred patients. Health management starts at the grassroots. We need more doctors and nurses here in Egini and across Udu LGA to handle primary health cases effectively," he said.

Gratitude

Chief Vincent Oyibode, Udu Local Government chairman, applauded the intervention saying: "The Seadogs have not only provided free healthcare to Egini but also extended services to the larger Udu community. This gesture is commendable and supports our local health facilities, which often struggle with resources."

President-General of Egini, Dolor Patrick, noted that the outreach saved them transportation costs and provided quality care at their doorstep. "To access care at the General Hospital costs around N600 just for transportation, NAS's presence here saves us that expense," he said.

Mama Joy Onogharefe, a resident treated for typhoid and malaria, expressed her gratitude, saying: "The treatment was free, thanks to NAS. I was previously asked to pay N25,000 elsewhere, but today, I got it all here without any charge."