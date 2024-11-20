Nigeria: CAF Narrows African Footballer of the Year List Down to Lookman, Hakimi, Three Others

With less than a month to the 'African Footballer of the Year awards, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has officially unveiled the top five nominees in each Men's category of the upcoming event.

The 2024 edition of the CAF Awards will be held on 16 December 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Yesterday, CAF listed Super Eagles' star and Atalanta FC winger, Ademola Lookman, alongside Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / PSG), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns) for the African Footballer of the year.

Super Eagles Captain, Williams Trost-Ekong, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the AFCON 2023 tournament in Côte d'Ivoire has been dropped.

Other categories announced on Monday include; Goalkeeper of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Club of the Year, and National Team of the Year.

The ceremony is designed to celebrate African football excellence and exceptional performances in both club and national competitions. Only the best is picked for the CAF African Player of the Year for both the men and women's categories.

A total of seven categories have been confirmed by CAF in the Men's Category of the awards, shortlisting the five top performing players, coaches and teams in each of the categories.

The CAF Awards 2024 covers performances in the period between January 2024 and October 2024.

Player of the year

1. Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire)

2. Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)

3. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

4. Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

5. Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Goalkeeper of the year

1. Andre Onana (Cameroon)

2. Yahia Fofana (Cote d'Ivoire)

3. Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt)

4. Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria)

5. Ronwen Wlliams (South Africa)