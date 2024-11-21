Nigeria: Harnessing Digital Technology for Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria

blog

Since its inception in December 2023, the New Strategic Health Vision has advanced steadily. This transformative plan is reshaping Nigeria's healthcare system by extending beyond service delivery to unlocking the healthcare value chain through data-driven innovations and solutions, all with the goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

During the recent Healthcare Policy Dialogue, organised by the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), a critical point emerged. While digital health innovations like telemedicine and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are essential, they are only as powerful as the data architecture that underpins them. The ability to collect, store, and securely manage healthcare data is fundamental to improving service delivery, shaping evidence-based policies, and driving efficiency in the sector.

Digital health as a catalyst for unlocking the healthcare value chain

Digital health solutions have the potential to revolutionise how healthcare services are delivered, especially in underserved regions of Nigeria. In a recent interview, the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate called for the integration of various components of the healthcare ecosystem -- from primary care to supply chains -- in a way that ensures efficiency and equitable access to services.

Dr. Tunji Alausa, Former Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, emphasised during the healthcare dialogue that integrating digital health platforms has become essential for addressing structural inefficiencies in the healthcare system. He highlighted that digital tools enhance healthcare access, optimise resources, and help maximise the effectiveness of the healthcare delivery chain.

Digital innovations possess the ability to overcome traditional barriers to care by providing real-time data, enabling remote consultations, and improving patient monitoring, which directly aligns with the government's commitment to healthcare reform, providing the public and private stakeholders with powerful tools to overcome the bottlenecks in the health value chain.

Data as the backbone of healthcare transformation

The introduction of these digital tools might seem sufficient, but their effectiveness hinges on a robust data infrastructure. The current Nigerian healthcare system suffers from fragmented and antiquated approaches to data collection, which hinder effective decision-making. Whether it is allocating resources for Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) or tracking patient outcomes in Local Government Areas (LGAs), the absence of reliable data often results in poor tracking of health outcomes and misinformed policies.

Dr Tunji Alausa further explained that "building a data architecture with a focus on security and interoperability is crucial for transforming our [Nigeria's] healthcare system. We need a system that not only stores data but also makes it accessible for real-time public health responses and long-term policy formulation."

Therefore, a centralised and secure health data system would enable healthcare providers to seamlessly access patients' medical histories, significantly improving diagnosis and treatment plans, and empowering policymakers to implement evidence-based reforms in healthcare financing, service delivery, and governance.

Streamlining healthcare delivery through digital innovations

Optimising service delivery and resource allocation is central to transforming healthcare in Nigeria, and digital health innovation offers a compelling solution. By leveraging innovative technologies such as AI-driven diagnostics, telemedicine, and remote monitoring systems, our healthcare system can become more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible. Studies have shown that AI-powered diagnostic tools can enhance accuracy in medical diagnosis, especially cancer detection, reducing extensive follow-up tests and streamlining patient care. Similarly, the adoption of telemedicine in Indian rural areas during the COVID-19 pandemic significantly improved patients' access to care without having to travel to urban centres.

One area that digital health can significantly impact is data integration, which allows for seamless data collection and analysis, from patient medical histories to public health trends. A data-driven healthcare system has the potential to be far more efficient, using insights gathered from digital tools to optimise every aspect of the value chain -- from diagnostics to supply chain management. The government aims to have over 90 million users enrolled in the platform by taking advantage of data from the National Identification Number (NIN) system.

With a secure and well-organised health database that integrates both the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and National Identification Number (NIN), the government can extend coverage to underserved populations, helping to fulfil the vision of UHC.

The role of public-private partnerships in driving digital health

All being said, it would be almost impossible to achieve this feat without support from the private sector as they have been pivotal in this transformation. Notably, 70% of healthcare delivery in Nigeria is handled by the private sector. Private companies, particularly those specialising in digital health technologies, have the expertise and innovation to scale up these platforms across the country. The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) embodies a synergy between the public and private sectors, essential for achieving UHC. Through the Adopt a Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP), the body aims to build inclusive, resilient, and future-focused healthcare systems, particularly at the grassroots level where healthcare needs are most pressing.

By collaborating with public healthcare bodies, private companies can help create digital infrastructures that are interconnected and ensure that every touchpoint in the healthcare system from patient records to supply chains is efficient and effective.

As Dr Tunji Alausa noted, the success of Nigeria's healthcare transformation lies in synergy. "Government alone cannot deliver on the promise of universal healthcare. It requires the collaborative efforts of the private sector, tech companies, and healthcare providers to fully integrate digital health tools and unlock the value chain."

Impact on healthcare financing and governance

Digital health innovations are poised to reshape and transform healthcare financing in Nigeria. Initiatives like the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) instantiate how digital tools optimise resource tracking and ensure funds are efficiently allocated to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs). Through automated insurance claims and digital health wallets, the Nigerian Government is improving transparency and reducing fraud, making healthcare more accessible. An innovative effort made by the government is Pay1One.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pay1One is an entirely digital platform that was designed to drive a paradigm shift in how healthcare is delivered and financed in Nigeria. This innovative digital approach that digitises cash collection in health facilities has been adopted nationally, with 116 tertiary and state hospitals, Federal Medical Centres, Primary Health Centres, General Hospitals, and Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) utilising the platform.

A Vision for the Future

As Nigeria continues to tackle the complexities of healthcare reform, the role of digital health as an effective transformative force cannot be overstated. These innovations have the power to unlock the healthcare value chain, driving the country closer to achieving UHC. By fostering public-private partnerships (PPP), improving governance, and embracing the full potential of technology, Nigeria is on the right track to a reformed and resilient healthcare system.

The challenge now lies in ensuring stakeholders across board -- from government to the private sector, healthcare providers, and NGOs -- work together to ensure that digital health becomes the cornerstone of Nigeria's healthcare reforms strategy. Through collaboration and innovation, Nigeria can build a healthcare system that is not only efficient but also sustainable and inclusive for future generations.