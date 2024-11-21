Liberians Express Mixed Views On War Crimes Court

Liberians have expressed mixed views as it relates to the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in Liberia, as the Boakai administration is pushing, amid the reelection of former President Donald Trump who is viewed around the world as being unpredictable.

Liberians' concerns stem from the President-elect views on Africa and support to African nations during his first term in office.

Mr. Trump is on record once referring to Africa as a 'sh-t-hole' Continent.

The US, like any other country, has a change of agenda or policy from one government headed by a particular political party to the other something which was seen during the first term of US President-elect Donald Trump when he cut off aid from African nations.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on the other hand came to power with his agenda and among the list of things is the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee (TRC) report which called for people to account for their actions during the nearly 14 years of civil unrest in Liberia.

War victims in Liberia were happy seeing that President Boakai has mustered the courage to call for the establishment of war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

The Joseph Boakai government hopes that war crimes violators account after many years of civil unrest. His government is looking up to the US Government as one of the major financers for the establishment of the much-anticipated War and Economic tribunal in Liberia.

His efforts have seen the visitation of U.S Justice Delegation to Liberia looking at possibility of the tribunal being established in Liberia after 21 years of peace.

Other efforts have been employed by other Civil Society Organizations in that same direction with the hope that US supports the Court coming into force.

But with the reelection of President Donald John Trump, there are mixed views in Liberia.

Others are of the opinion that President Trump's reelection is a total setback for the establishment of the tribunal in Liberia while some view it on the opposite.

According to James Kollie, a man who claimed that his childhood was taken away from him due to the civil unrest, he does not see hope for the establishment of a trial tribunal for those who bear greater responsibilities of the war to account.

"The man that is elected want the best for his country and will not leave his campaign promises and focus on Liberia," the 38-year-old shoes seller said.

Also, Bendu Kamara, who deals in children clothes said, "Everything about Liberian people is America. Those people have their own problems that they need to settle but every time Liberians will only think of USA as if they have all the money to waste."

Foday Mohammad Nyei, a member of the Center for the Intellectual Exchange sees it differently. He holds the thoughts that Trump is a good man who believes in the right things. "Let me for the first time congratulate the people of USA for their decision in the recent election. It is good that America brought back Donald Trump to the presidency. I see him as a realist," Nyei said in Monrovia.

According to him, it takes a man to take responsibility for what he wants and how he wants it done. "Yes, America will give their support, but the responsibility last in the hands of the Government of Liberia" Nyei said.

Bill Moses Keigar of Center for the Intercultural Exchange says USA as a country, it is difficult for their policy to change.

"I see it as a challenging time for donor defendants like Liberia I believe that President Trump will support Liberia in the establishment."

Also speaking on the topic, Human Right Advocate, Adama Kiatamba Dempster said the argument should not be about Trump supporting the establishment of a count that seeks for people to account for their actions.

According to him, the Republican Party has over the years supported justice. He pointed that the Republican Party ensured that former Liberian President, Charles G. Tayler had his days in court and is facing his sentence.

Moreover, Dempster augured that Liberia is a State Part to the United Nations (UN) and as such, those members' nations will support the court to end impunity in Liberia.

"I do not want you to tire this to Trump because the Republicans are people who believe in justice and they are they want who made Tayler to account. Besides, there are countries like United Kingdom and others have some money for his court" he said.

Cllr. Gongloe, a human Right Lawyer said, "parts of America policy is the respect for human rights. And I think that wither one party comes to power, there is always one central thing that do not change and one of it is human rights."

He said, "I have no doubt that President Trump will maintain America's interest in terms of promoting human rights and respecting the rule of laws."