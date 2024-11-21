Nigeria: Ex-President Jonathan's Tenure Is Nigeria's Golden Era, Says PDP

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan represented Nigeria's golden era.

The party stated this while congratulating the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, as he celebrates his birthday anniversary on Wednesday.

A statement by the PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said President Jonathan is widely recognised and celebrated as Nigeria's stabilising factor and International Icon of Democracy as evidenced by his extensive work in the promotion of peace and democratic practice across the globe and particularly in the African continent.

"His relentless efforts in propagating the tenets of true democracy through a free, fair, credible and transparent election continue to excite the world as he remains the beacon for participatory democracy, responsive governance and peaceful transfer of power.

"His achievements as Nigeria's President between 2010-2015 continues to resonate among Nigerians as his tenure represents the golden era in our country," he stated.

Ologunagba noted that PDP remains proud of President Jonathan's achievements through his Transformation Agenda leading to unprecedented economic productivity in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of our Party and bequeathed a $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) at the end of his successful tenure in 2015.

"The PDP family celebrates Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on this special occasion and prays to God to grant him more wisdom, good health and happiness in his service to our dear fatherland and humanity," he stated.