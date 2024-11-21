Liberia: 34,000 Liberians Living With HIV

Monrovia — Thirty-four thousand (34,000) Liberians are living with HIV, and the National AIDS Commission is urging urgent, united action to reignite the fight against the epidemic ahead of World AIDS Day.

During the launch of activities for World AIDS Day on Wednesday, Sandei Cooper, Strategic Information Adviser at UNAIDS, lauded Liberia's strides towards achieving the global "95-95-95" HIV targets but emphasized the need for sustained momentum. "We're at 80% for the first 95, which measures people knowing their HIV status. Out of the 34,000 Liberians living with HIV, 27,000 know their status," Cooper disclosed.

He disclosed that 98% of those aware of their status--approximately 26,660 individuals--are receiving treatment, and 95% of them have achieved viral suppression. "These are significant strides, but gaps remain, particularly among men and children," he cautioned.

A glaring disparity persists: women are significantly more likely to know their HIV status and access treatment compared to men. "About 80% of females know their status, compared to 68-70% of males," Cooper revealed. "The number of females on treatment also surpasses that of males, reflecting a critical area where more work is needed."

NAC Chairperson Dr. Cecelia Nuta spotlighted the often-overlooked impact of HIV on children, revealing that nearly 3,000 children in Liberia are living with the virus and undergoing treatment. "People often forget that HIV affects children too," she said. "We must remember that HIV is everyone's business, and together, we can prevent its spread and support those affected."

Dr. Nuta also emphasized the danger of growing public apathy toward HIV/AIDS, warning that the virus remains a persistent threat. "Liberians have forgotten that HIV is still here. We need one goal, one fight, and a united effort to end HIV by 2030," she declared.

Mohamed Swaray, Commissioner for Programs and Policies at NAC, criticized the misconception that AIDS is no longer a problem. "People think AIDS is something of the past. This conference is an awakening that HIV is still here and remains a severe threat," Swaray said. He stressed that public education is essential to dispel myths and encourage prevention and testing.

"When people see us raising awareness, they'll realize AIDS hasn't disappeared. It's not like Ebola--it's still among us," Swaray added.

Dr. Nuta acknowledged Liberia's progress but underscored the need for sustainability. She announced the development of a National HIV Sustainability Roadmap, supported by UNAIDS, to transition Liberia's HIV response into a self-reliant system.

"Inadequate domestic funding undermines our efforts to sustain the gains we've made. The time to own and sustain these achievements as a country is now," she said. The roadmap, part of the National HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan (2021-2026), prioritizes increased domestic financing and long-term resource allocation.

Dr. Nuta also praised partners, including PEPFAR, the Global Fund, and civil society organizations, for their contributions. "We are grateful to the donor community and civil society organizations who continue to amplify the voices of the voiceless and ensure our HIV response remains strong," she said.

This year's World AIDS Day, observed globally on December 1 and celebrated locally on December 2, carries the theme "Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress." Liberia's NAC has adopted a complementary theme: "One Goal, One Fight, Together."