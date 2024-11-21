South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Manufacturers and Unions Cry Foul Over Eskom's Proposed Tariff Increases

20 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

Eskom's tariff increase application is 'an emergency situation'. Manufacturing industry tells Nersa they will have to fight to keep their doors open.

"I am here to fight for jobs," Autocast chief executive and board member of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber Dave Mertens said on Wednesday as he detailed the reasons organised business in the metro decided to oppose an application for an increase of 36.15% submitted by Eskom to the national energy regulator.

Mertens was speaking at Nersa's public hearings to discuss the increase application by Eskom. Consumers also face additional increases in municipal tariffs that could see electricity prices rise by up to 44%.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said the proposal by Eskom is for electricity tariffs to increase in the 2025/26 financial year by 43.55% for municipalities, and follows two decades of much higher than inflation-related increases in electricity tariffs.

"The Chamber is opposing this increase, which is looking for around R300-billion income through the imposition of electricity tariffs at an above inflation rate for the next three years. Transferring these costs

to businesses and consumers is simply unsustainable," she said.

"This application makes electricity unaffordable for most," Mertens said.

He said they disagree with Eskom's stance that their electricity prices...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.