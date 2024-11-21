Nigeria: 'I'm Done - Pageantry Was a Traumatic Experience for Me' - Chidinma Adetshina

"People don't understand how I felt; I was down and didn't want to partake in Miss Universe".

After placing second in the Miss Universe pageant and winning the title Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidinma Adetshina has said she's done partaking in pageants.

This revelation was made during an interview with Silver Bird Television when she responded to a question about her intentions and plans. "Finishing in the top 2 is still a shocker for me. Honestly, I am done. Pageantry was a real traumatic experience for me," she said.

Furthermore, she stated that she had to deal with trauma through the impact of cyberbullying, a prevalent issue in today's society.

She said, "people don't understand how I felt; I was down and didn't want to do Miss Universe. But I'm done with pageantry, and I want to focus on myself and who I am and further my education."

Additionally, she went on to express hopes for a better tomorrow. She said, "Hopefully, something is in store for me, but I'm happy I left on a great note."

South African citizenship

In August, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ms Adetshina was accused by the Ministry of Home Affairs, South Africa, of fraud and identity crisis. This was as a result of her contesting for Miss South Africa.

Though both parents are of Nigerian descent, Ms Adetsina is a South African citizen by birth and was raised there. Her mother was accused of stealing another's identity.

The backlash that followed the accusation caused Adetshina to withdraw from the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, which was her leap into the limelight.

She faced both public support and scrutiny amidst the controversy. The South African authorities, on the other hand, revoked her citizenship in October.

When asked about the South African citizenship controversy, she said, "People are very interested in the story. But as I haven't been home or spoken to my lawyer yet, I cannot make any statements. Once I have all the facts, I will provide clarity on the matter".

Her journey to becoming a global title holder was marked by controversy. Despite facing scrutiny and having her South African identity revoked, she garnered public support and ultimately achieved success.