Nigeria: World Children's Day - Bauchi, Gombe Children Advocate Free Education

Nigerian children joined their peers across the globe to mark World Children's Day 2024

Nigeria marked World Children's Day on Wednesday, with children in Bauchi and Gombe calling for free education and an end to street begging.

The Bauchi Children's Parliament called for the implementation of free basic education programmes for children in urban and rural dwellings to enhance access to quality education in the state

The parliament also called for providing pupils with a free ride to encourage school completion and retention.

The Speaker of the parliament, Hauwa Umar, stated this during a visit to the wife of the state governor, Aisha Mohammed, on Wednesday in Bauchi as part of activities to mark the 2024 World Children's Day.

Miss Umar said the call was imperative to enhance access to free quality education and ease transportation difficulties experienced by pupils due to the high cost of petrol.

She also urged pupils to take advantage of educational interventions initiated by local authorities and development partners to further their academic pursuits.

Also, Destiny James, a member of the parliament, called for full implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law and free medical care for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

He also lauded the government over the introduction of viable child development programmes in the state.

Responding, Mrs Mohammed pledged to sustain collaboration with UNICEF and other partners to ensure the protection and well-being of the state's children.

She said the state Committee on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) had followed up on SGBV cases and secured 80 convictions.

Meanwhile, the Children's Parliament paid an advocacy visit to the state House of Assembly to demand increased budgetary allocation to the education sector.

Members of the parliament also sought legislation to provide free medical services to children under 15 in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Abubakar Sulaiman, assured that the legislature would play its constitutional role in improving the well-being of children in the state.

In Gombe State, children urged the government and parents to take bold steps to tackle child begging and hawking.

They said the practices deprive many young Nigerians of education and a brighter future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The children made the plea during an advocacy visit to the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development as part of activities commemorating the 2024 World Children's Day.

Speaking on behalf of her peers, Ramlat Ahmed, a student of Ilimi International School, expressed concern over children forced into begging and hawking, emphasising the importance of education for all.

"I am a Nigerian child and want to achieve my dreams. Why do some parents deny their children education? Almajiris and hawking children deserve the same opportunities as me. They are also Nigerian children and deserve the best," Miss Ahmed said.

Responding to their concerns, the Commissioner for Women's Affairs and Child Development, Asma'u Iganus, reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring access to free education.

"We are working on providing school buses to make access to schools easier," she said.