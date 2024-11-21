Nigeria: Jigawa Tanker Explosion Killed 209, Injured 99 - Report

The petrol tanker exploded in Majiya town in Jigawa on 14 October.

The chairman of the panel that investigated last month's tanker explosion in Jigawa State, Hafizu Inuwa, says 209 persons were killed and 99 others injured in the accident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the petrol tanker exploded in Majiya town on 14 October.

In response, Governor Umar Namadi constituted a 25-member panel to investigate the causes of the accident and recommend measures to avert future occurrences.

Mr Inuwa presented the figures during the committee's report presentation to the governor on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said 38 injured persons were still on hospital admission, and 61 others were discharged, while 167 families were affected.

"It was further discovered that the inferno resulted in the destruction of properties worth millions of Naira," he said.

Mr Inuwa attributed the accident to several factors, including a damaged speed-breaker and potholes near the scene.

He said the committee also identified night driving and speeding as contributory factors to the inferno.

"The inferno was possibly ignited by combined factors, including but not limited to friction of metallic containers with hard surface or other containers, as victims were scooping the spilled fuel."

The committee recommended regular inspection and enforcement of safety protocols by petroleum transporters and other articulated vehicles.

Others include upgrading emergency response centres, establishing trauma and burns units in health facilities, and establishing a road traffic control agency.

"Where the victims or their relatives are seemingly old and vulnerable, the government should provide them with social protection and enrol the most vulnerable victims and their relatives into the Danmodi Care Programme," he said.

The chairman further lauded the state government for its empathy, moral and psychological support to the affected community as well as the timely response to the disaster.

Responding, Mr Namadi promised to implement the recommendations of the committee to ensure the safety and welfare of the state's residents.

(NAN)