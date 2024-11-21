Nigeria: Unregulated Labour Migration Exposes Workers to Abuse, Exploitation - Govt

The Federal Government on Wednesday said that unregulated and disorderly labour migration exposes workers to vulnerabilities, including exploitation, abuse, and precarious working conditions.

This is as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has said that proper management of Labour Migration can aid Nigeria's economic development.

The Minister stated this in Abuja as he flagged off this year's National Employment Council meeting, organised by the Ministry.

Noting that effective labour migration is anchored on sound policies and strategies, the Minister disclosed that stakeholders at the meeting would deliberate on inputs to the National Employment Policy.

He explained that proper regulations would harness the economic benefits of Labour migration while safeguarding the rights and dignity of migrant workers.

Dangyadi highlighted the benefits of regular labour migration, and the ills associated with irregular labour migration.

The Minister in a statement by Patience Onuobia, Head, Press and Public Relations, in the ministry was quoted as saying, "Labour migration, when effectively managed, can serve as a powerful tool for economic development, as well as national growth.

"However, unregulated and disorderly migration exposes workers to vulnerabilities, including exploitation, abuse, and precarious working conditions.

"It is, therefore, imperative that we examine our policies and strategies to ensure the promotion of safe, orderly, and regular pathways for labour migration while also leveraging migration to drive employment creation at home."

Dangyadi explained that the Council meeting, with the theme, "Labour Migration Governance and Employment Creation", would provide a comprehensive stakeholder input to enrich the National Employment Policy.

Participants at the event included representatives of federal ministries of Trade and Investment, Information and National Orientation; Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, National Directorate of Employment, NDE, and National Commission of Refugees, Migrants and Persons with Disabilities.