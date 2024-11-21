Nigeria: Senate Asks Tinubu to Sack CCT Chairman

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, sponsored the motion calling for Mr Umar's removal from office.

The Senate on Wednesday asked President Bola Tinubu to sack Danladi Umar as chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

The upper chamber adopted its resolution during the plenary after Senate President Godswill Akpabio put it to a vote, and a majority of the senators supported it.

The resolution was taken in accordance with the provisions of Section 157 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution, which stipulates that ⅔ of the membership of the Senate can advise the president to remove the CCT chair.

Process of sack

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, sponsored the motion calling for Mr Umar's removal from office.

Mr Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said the Senate has received several petitions and allegations of corruption and misconduct against Mr Umar.

He said the lawmakers invited Mr Umar for questioning but he refused to appear.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to invoke its constitutional power as enshrined in section 157 (1) to remove the former CCT Chairman.

After his presentation, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the motion to a vote and 84 senators who were present in the chamber voted in support.

After the vote count, Mr Akpabio announced the Senate resolution calling for Mr Umar's removal.

The resolution will be forwarded to President Bola Tinubu who will make the final decision on the matter. The president is, however, expected to honour the Senate resolution as the Senate leadership is likely to have discussed the matter with the president's team before Wednesday's plenary.