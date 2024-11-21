Nigeria: World Toilet Day - 48m People Practice Open Defecation in Nigeria - Unicef

·Says 70% of schools without access to basic sanitation services

No fewer than 48 million people including 18 million children in Nigeria still practise open defecation, according to UNICEF.

According to UNICEF, 3.5 billion people all over the world are living without access to safe toilets.

UNICEF also said 95 million people in the country are without access to basic sanitation services.

UNICEF which addressed select Journalists from the South East as part of activities marking this year's World Toilet Day, also said 70 per cent of schools in Nigeria representing about 91,000 schools are without access to basic sanitation services.

Dr. Olusoji Akinleye, a Health Specialist who represented the Chief of the Field Office, UNICEF Enugu, said that the practice of open defecation "increases the risk of waterborne diseases through contamination of water sources."

UNICEF also said 88 per cent of health facilities in the country (about 27,600) are without access to basic sanitation, adding that 80% of markets and motor parks are also without access to basic sanitation.

UNICEF called for increased awareness among the populace to embrace toilets for disposal of human waste, and to eradicate open defecation.

UNICEF identified insufficient high-level leadership, governance, and accountability as limitations for open defecation-free attainment in Nigeria.

"Only 17 per cent (134 out of 774) LGAs achieved ODF, with 98% of successes in UNICEF-supported states."

It regretted that"federal commitment declined since 2023, resulting in stalled ODF initiatives."

UNICEF WASH Specialist, Mrs Gabriel R. Bolatito, expressed concern over the reduction in allocation for WASH (Water Sanitation and Hygiene) budgets by many states in Nigeria.

She advised communities facing water scarcity to embrace the Sato pan toilet system, which uses less water.

According to UNICEF, sanitation expenditure dropped to "just four percent of the total WASH budget compared to 31 per cent for water (WASH Account 2018-2022)."

UNICEF, however, noted that during the same period, Jigawa State increased expenditure to 20% due to the escalation period for state-wide ODF.

UNICEF which said "annual funding needed for ODF is approximately N168.75 billion," regretted that only N15 billion was invested from 2018 to 2022.

According to UNICEF, the low involvement of traditional and religious leaders hampers community adoption of sanitation and hygiene practices.

UNICEF said, "More investment and better sanitation governance are critical for a fairer, more peaceful world."