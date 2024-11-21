Liberia: Sanctioned Senator Twehway Wants U.S. Stay Out of Liberia's Politics

Monrovia — Sanctioned Senator Bill Twehway has urged Liberia's Ambassador-designate to the U.S., Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, to demand that Washington stop interfering in Liberia's internal politics, citing U.S. sanctions as a breach of the country's sovereignty.

Dr. Conteh and Lewis Brown, Ambassador-designate to Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for their open confirmation hearing on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, in the Senate's main chamber.

During the cross-examination of the nominees, Senator Twehway referenced the U.S. government's decision to sanction him and other top officials of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government. Twehway, who served as Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA) during the previous administration, was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for alleged involvement in public corruption.

Other sanctioned officials include Margibi County Senator and former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel F. McGill and former Solicitor General Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus. In its August 15, 2022, statement, the U.S. Treasury accused Twehway of orchestrating the diversion of $1.5 million in vessel storage fee funds from the NPA into a private account. He was also accused of secretly forming a private company to which he unilaterally awarded a lucrative contract, using family members to obscure his involvement while financially benefiting from the arrangement.

Twehway, who has faced significant political and personal fallout from the sanctions, used the hearing to express his frustration and seek intervention through Liberia's diplomatic mission to the United States.

"Mr. nominee, the United States has been interfering with our domestic politics here by sanctioning some top officials of the Liberian government. If you're confirmed, please tell the United States of America to stop interfering with the internal politics of Liberia," Twehway stated.

He further described the U.S. sanctions as a violation of Liberia's sovereignty, arguing that Liberia would not impose similar actions against U.S. officials. "I want you to be effective in communicating with the American government to stop interfering in Liberia's politics," he added.

Twehway expressed confidence in Dr. Conteh's potential to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations but demanded assurances that he would advocate against such U.S. actions if confirmed. "If confirmed, what assurance can you give us that when you get to America, you will communicate effectively with the American government to stop interfering with Liberia's politics?" he asked.

In response, Dr. Conteh, who previously served as Liberia's ambassador to Nigeria, emphasized the limitations of an ambassador's role in shaping the foreign policies of host countries.

"Senator Twehway, it is not our prerogative as ambassadors to determine or direct the foreign policies of other local authorities because all ambassadors are subject to the local authorities where they serve," Dr. Conteh replied.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the longstanding friendship between Liberia and the United States. "The people and government of Liberia respect the traditional friendship that has existed between the two countries over the years," Conteh said.

Conteh added that while ambassadors can employ diplomatic channels to address certain concerns, pursuing a request like Twehway's would fall outside their responsibilities. "We can endeavor to use all diplomatic means behind the scenes to resolve issues, but not to proceed as requested by the lawmaker," Conteh said.