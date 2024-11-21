Nigeria: APC Governors to Collaborate With National Assembly On Tax Reform Bills

21 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The governors said the bills will reform the taxation system and tax administration in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo, Hope Uzodimma, has announced that the forum will work closely with the National Assembly to strengthen engagements on the proposed Tax Reform Bills.

Mr Uzodimma made this known while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting of the governors in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the forum is committed to supporting the federal government's reform programmes, particularly the proposed Tax Reform Bills.

He emphasised that the bills, which include the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, aimed to reform the taxation system and tax administration in Nigeria.

Mr Uzodimma also addressed the emerging security threat in some states of the North-west, stating that the security agencies have risen to the occasion.

He assured that the forum would continue to support the security agencies to ensure Nigeria's safety.

He said the PGF also discussed issues of national importance, including how to support the federal government's reform programmes and create more palliative measures to alleviate the negative effects of these programmes.

Mr Uzodimma emphasised the need for the forum to work together to support President Bola Tinubu's efforts to create prosperity for the country.

Last month, the North rejected the reform bills forwarded to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

