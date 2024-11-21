Nigeria: UK Govt Backs Stakeholder Roundtable to Address Cybersecurity Challenges in Nigeria

Abuja — Key stakeholders from government and the private sector have converged in Abuja and Lagos at the Nigeria Cybersecurity Stakeholder Roundtable organised with support from the UK's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to discuss practical steps to address the country's cybersecurity challenges.

The roundtable had in attendance, top cybersecurity and tech experts from diverse sectors to engage in critical deliberations on current and emerging digital security issues.

It emphasised the critical role of collaboration in addressing Nigeria's cybersecurity challenges.

The roundtable emphasised the critical role of collaboration and information sharing in addressing Nigeria's cybersecurity challenges including to: Foster a synergized approach to addressing Nigeria's cybersecurity challenges, leveraging the collective expertise of participants; and establish a platform for continuous collaboration and knowledge exchange among stakeholders from various sectors to enhance cybersecurity practices.

Others include: Identify and assess cross-cutting needs and challenges across regulatory, supply, and demand sides, to inform future cybersecurity strategies and policies; Create a platform that enables demand and supply side actors to have visibility and access to state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that benefit all.

Key takeaways from the roundtable, according to a statement signed on Wednesday by the Senior Press & Public Affairs Officer, Comms Lead, Prosperity and Economic Development, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, British Deputy High Commission, Ndidiamaka Eze, include the importance of public-private partnerships in combating cyber threats, the need for continuous education and training for cybersecurity professionals, the development of effective strategies to combat cybercrime and the promotion of cybersecurity awareness among individuals and organisations.

Commenting, Country Director for the UK's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) in Nigeria, Mark Smithson said: "As a recognised global leader in cyber security innovation across a range of applications, the UK is uniquely placed to partner Nigeria to raise awareness and tackle emerging threats and cybersecurity challenges affecting our two countries."

Speaking at the event, Director General the National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi stated:"Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that requires coordinated action at every level. Together, we must take proactive steps to safeguard our digital sovereignty, protect our critical information assets, and build a resilient, secure future for all."

Chief Executive Officer, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, emphasised: "As we all know, cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, diverse, and pervasive. Here in Nigeria, businesses face an alarming volume of attacks, with financial services being particularly vulnerable.

"Addressing these emerging threats demands a security culture rooted in continuous education and awareness. Cybersecurity is not a challenge any organization can tackle in isolation; it requires coordinated efforts, cross-industry partnerships, and a collective commitment to protecting our digital future."

He also commended the event organisers, saying, " I extend my gratitude to the UK Department for Business and Trade, the Office of the National Security Adviser, NITDA, NGX, the National Data Protection Commission, and Tech4Dev for organizing this roundtable outside of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This setting offers a unique and invaluable opportunity to deepen our discussions on pivotal areas in cybersecurity."

Also speaking on the need for robust cybersecurity frameworks in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Jude Chiemeka stressed that such measures are essential to unlock growth potential and restore investor confidence in Nigeria's digital future.

He said: "Cybersecurity threats present a serious economic risk that could undermine Nigeria's vision as Africa's digital powerhouse," he said, highlighting the concerning impact on Nigerian banks, which lost ₦14.65 billion ($33 million) to electronic fraud in 2021 - a 187% increase from the previous year."

According to the statement, the Nigeria Cybersecurity Stakeholder Roundtable marks a crucial step towards a more secure digital future for the nation.

It was supported by the UK's Department for Business and Trade (DBT), and implemented by the Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev), in partnership with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX), National Data Protection Commission (NDPC), and the Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS).