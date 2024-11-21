Nigeria: Tension Mounts As Nigerian Society of Engineers' Vow to Resist Election Rigging

A cross-section of members of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, NSE, have vowed that they would resist any form of the rigging of the ongoing, NSE, National elections today.

The members who spoke to newsmen pleaded not to mention their names to avoid being targeted by the cabal plotting to rig the election.

The members called on the current President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, to stand upright and ensure that there would be free and fair elections as failure to do so, the outcome of the election would be messed up with legal battles. They urged her not to allow the repeat of the 2021 election controversies which they said are still in court.

They said: "Please today's election is crucial and we want the world to hear us. We are not mentioning our names because the cabals will target us. We are watching them. Nobody is bigger than the NSE, which has been in existence for over five decades now. We must go to any extent to make sure that the right thing is done. The election must serve the interest of all and not a few persons who feel that they continue to use the e-voting process to rig the election.

"This time around the e-voting must not be rigged. We must stop them now to save the soul of NSE. Our people are not happy the way the whole thing is going and that is why they are fully ready to fight till the last for the right thing to be done," they insisted.

Also, the engineers used the opportunity to call on the head of their electoral committee - Engr Kashim A. Ali, FNSE who doubles as past President of NSE and past President of COREN, to ensure this time that he displays upright statemanly delivery of this election or face a barrage of legal battles.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, they recalled that one Engr Akinteye who felt disenfranchised in the election of 2021 went to court to challenge the outcome of that 2021 election and has been joined in the suit by two past presidents of the society as interested parties with him as plaintiff.

Also, they stated that Last year during the AGM the President promised them that one Mr Adebisi who all fingers pointed towards the hacking the process would be sacked as part of the internal measures to address the interlocutory injunction served on the society.

However, they said they were shocked that till this moment; "Adebisi, is still very much around as a staff under another company name. It is still very surprising how under your watch you refused to do away with this Mr Adebisi; you leave us to believe that there is more to it than meets the eyes."

They also recalled that Past President Babagana Mohammed during a Press conference told the whole world that the election that brought the current President to power was hacked and thereby invited DSS to investigate the process.

But "Till now the immediate past President, Engr Wuldi has not had another Press Conference to tell the world the outcome of the DSS report. We are aware of the several litigations flying against NSE and members. So what are the guarantees that this year's election will not be hacked like the 2021 General election was hacked?"

"But any attempt of such will have the society haemorrhaging with litigations" they concluded.