Africa: AU Confers 'Ambassador for Global Peace Award' On Nigerian Artist, Jay Moni

Following the intervention and impact on humanity, the African Union Commission, AUC, has deemed it fit to honour Nigeria rising street music artist, Christopher Ogar (aka Jay Moni) with the prestigious 'Ambassador for Global Peace Award'.

The Award is being conferred on Jay Moni, CEO Jaytech Group of Companies and a BOT of the Wayward brand, for his passion and compassion for humanity and his commitment to make other Africans comfortable and have a sense of belonging through his humanitarian interventions and philanthropic activities.

According to the AUC, Jay Moni is a young Nigerian and African artist who does what would change the narrative among Africans, and the young and vibrant celebrity has given himself to service and development of the entire young populace across the country and continent.

Meanwhile, in an emotion laden voice of excitement and humility, Jay Moni expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to the AUC for the rare honour done on him.

He said the 'Ambassador for Global Peace Award' is a call to duty to escalate what he has been doing to a new level, and he said Africans' well-being should be of priority to every well meaning African, therefore, Africans who are well doing should show love, care and concern to other less privileged Africans.

Recently, Jay Moni and his entourage embarked on a charity mission in honour of his late father, Pa Raphael Ogar Oluohu, while commemorating the 10th anniversary of his burial, which he was at his home town in Yala Local Government Area and Ogoja, where he started pursuing his music career, which him and his team visited the Ogoja Correctional Centre, where he facilitated the release of inmates whose bail terms are negotiable, and he was at the orphanage home in Ogoja, and doled out cash, food items, with several other items.

Meanwhile, at the Okpoma General Hospital, Jay Moni paid the medical bills of all patients.

He also distributed food items to locals on the streets of Okuku and shared cash to support the people.

According to him, it is his humble way of give back to the society from the blessing of God upon his life.

He said: "I am beyond honored to be seen worthy by the African Union to be made an Ambassador.

"I do not take this honour for granted in any way as this only propels me to do more for humanity.

"I sincerely appreciate the AU for this recognition, which I never thought of but was just being concerned and doing what God had laid in my heart.

"Not that I have too much but thought it wise to share part of what God has blessed me with because I understand what it means to be far below the poverty line and how unbearable it becomes to the extent people even die out of want and lack.

"Therefore, Africans' well-being should be of priority to every well meaning African, and I call on Africans who are well doing should show love, care and concern to other less privileged Africans.

"Meanwhile, my big shout-out to my team and everyone who's been a part of this... Love y'all immensely...#Alhamdulillah."