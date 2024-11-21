Nigeria: Labour Party Begins Grassroots Mobilisation to 'Clinch 2027 Presidency'

Abuja — The Labour Party (LP) has launched a strategic initiative to strengthen grassroots mobilization and empower youth leaders across the country as part of its preparation for the 2027 general election.

The party emphasized unity and collaboration among young people as essential to driving the change required to secure the presidency.

Speaking at the Labour Party National Youth Leaders Conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Marcel Ngogbehei, Director General of the Labour Party Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, stressed the critical role of youth leaders in shaping the political landscape.

He highlighted the importance of grassroots leadership in fostering national unity and bridging divides among stakeholders and communities.

The Directorate reaffirmed its commitment to supporting youth leaders through training programs, advocacy platforms, and the provision of tools to enhance their effectiveness.

The party highlighted its dedication to ensuring a fair, inclusive, and accessible political space for all, with youth playing a central role in policy formulation and strategy.

The Labour Party also outlined a collective vision for addressing Nigeria's most pressing challenges, including security, economic empowerment, education, sustainable development, and good governance.

It called on youth leaders to use the conference as a platform to strategize, build networks, and develop actionable solutions for these issues.

Ngogbehei stated, "The energy, creativity, and commitment you bring to our party are not only inspiring but essential as we work to build a stronger and more inclusive Labour Party and Nigeria.

"Our nation is at a pivotal point, and your role as youth leaders cannot be understated. You are not just the voice of tomorrow--you are the force of today.

"We must ensure that the concerns, aspirations, and visions of young people are not only heard but are central to our policies and strategies.

"In a world that is increasingly divided, the strength of the masses lies in their ability to mobilise and integrate every voice within our diverse society.

"Your leadership at the grassroots level is crucial in fostering unity in the country, and it is through your efforts that the political stakeholders can bring about the inclusive change required and bridge the gaps between different stakeholders and communities.

"Our Directorate is committed to supporting you in every way possible, providing the tools, training, and platforms needed for effective engagement and advocacy.

"We understand the challenges you face and are dedicated to ensuring that the political space remains accessible, inclusive, and fair for all.

"This conference is an opportunity not just to learn from each other but to strategise collectively. Let's develop solutions that address the pressing challenges our country faces--security, power, cost of living, economic empowerment, quality education, sustainable development, and good governance.

"The time for meaningful action is now, and I have full confidence that you will rise to the occasion.

"I encourage you to use this platform to build networks, strengthen alliances, and reinforce our shared values. Together, we will harness the potential of our youth to drive positive change, uphold democratic principles, and create a future where opportunity and justice are available for all.

"Our Party is forever looking forward; and we'll not stop until we leverage the powers available in Aso Rock through a Labour Party Presidency in 2027 to ensure our people are safe and prosperous."