Gambia: Court Orders Reinstatement of Former UTG Lecturers, Awards Damages of D5.2m

The Kanifing Industrial Tribunal has ordered the reinstatement of two lecturers of the University of The Gambia (UTG) and awarded them damages of D5,000,000, along with legal and administrative fees amounting to D200,000.

The plaintiffs, Dr. Alieu Gibba and Prof. Matarr Njie, had been employees of the UTG for 11 and 8 years, respectively. They were dismissed following allegations that they had made public statements accusing the university's leadership of "nepotism, favouritism, and lack of motivation."

According to the plaintiffs, the accusations led to a disciplinary hearing. However, they claimed the process was flawed, asserting that they were not formally informed of the proceedings, nor were they given the opportunity to engage with the witnesses who testified against them before the disciplinary panel. Both lecturers denied any wrongdoing, arguing that their actions were conducted in "absolute good faith" and in exercise of their "constitutional rights to freedom of opinion, thought, and conscience," as they believed their statements to be truthful.

The Tribunal found that the allegations against the plaintiffs were neither thoroughly investigated nor substantiated to justify their dismissal.

It further stated that the abrupt and unwarranted termination of the lecturers caused emotional distress, pain, and suffering to them, their families, and the many students they were teaching at the UTG, some of whom were preparing for examinations at the time.

"It would be a travesty of justice if the plaintiffs are not immediately reinstated to their positions, compensated for damages, and reimbursed for all expenses incidental to this legal process," the Tribunal declared.

2 nabbed at airport with suspected cocaine, skunk cannabis

Alleged PIU shooter opens defence