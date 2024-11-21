Gambia: School Feeding Programme!

School Meals Programme also referred to as School Feeding Programme is a safety net programme that provides a nutritious diet to learners at the Early Childhood Development (ECD) and Lower Basic Levels of The Gambia's school system.

Managed by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE) of the government of The Gambia, the programme is credited for its life-changing nature especially in some poorest communities.

Since its inception, it remains a vital component in addressing shortfalls especially in food insecurity and poor nutrition and most importantly even retention in schools.

Recent findings from an Impact Evaluation of the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF) conducted by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) through its Office of Evaluations, and the World Bank Development Impact Department (DIME) in 2024, WFP provides daily school meals to over 150,000 children in over 400 primary schools across The Gambia.

Indeed, this is worthy of commending the initiators WFP and all their partners.

Let's not forget the fact that since/before the start of this programme in The Gambia, some communities grapple with students completing their primary education, which poses a challenge to their future.

Every child has the right to education but the poverty situation in some communities forced families to withdraw their children from schools.

What is even worth commending about this finding is that the communities themselves talked about how the programme has enhanced food security and dietary diversity, while improving mental well-being among Gambian children - especially girls.

Poor nutrition and food insecurity remains a challenge in some communities and officials acknowledged that the homegrown school feeding has been the cornerstone of WFP efforts in The Gambia in addressing multiple challenges in food insecurity, poor nutrition, low attendance in school and other educational gaps.

Through this, the programme has not only supported the health and well-being of thousands of school children, but has also played a key role in reinforcing local agriculture value chains and creating economic opportunities for Gambian smallholder farmers.

In some instances, these nutritious meals are sourced from local farmers, which in turns create a market for local communities.

Thus, this programme not only provides a nutritious source of energy for children but also encourages them to attend school and participate fully in class.

In addition, it reduces the burden on parents, especially on poor families from the scourge of food insecurity.

Just imagine the total number of children who benefited from the programme. It is indeed worthy of emulation. To this end, we call on all developmental partners to support WFP and MOBSE for the continuity of this programme. This programme, if supported, would significantly change the country's education system especially in reducing the enrollment gaps between rural and urban Gambia.

WFP, MOBSE and all their partners continue the programme to ensure regular attendance in schools.