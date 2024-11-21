Gambia: Alleged Piu Shooter Opens Defence

The alleged PIU shooter, Ousainou Bojang has opened his defence yesterday before Justice E. Jaiteh at the High Court in Banjul.

Bojang is facing multiple charges including murdering of two Police Intervention Unit (PIU) officers.

On 12 September 2023, three members of the police Anti-Crime Unit were shot at the Sukuta-Jabang traffic junction. The incident led to the deaths of two young officers, Constable Sang J. Mendy and Constable Pateh Jallow, while Constable Ancy Jawo sustained grievous bodily harm.

Defence counsel L.J. Darboe asked the accused where he was on 12 September 2023, the day of the alleged shooting. In response, the accused stated that he went out in the morning and returned to Brufut at 5 p.m.

In his testimony, Ousainou Bojang stated that he lives in Brufut. On the day of the alleged shooting, he said he returned home at 5 p.m. and did not go out again. "I went to work within Brufut," he testified.

He added that his workplace, a lodge called Smiling Coast Residence, is not far from his home. He testified that his shift started at 7 p.m. and ended the following day at 7 a.m.

Ousainou further explained that his job at the lodge is security. He stated that when he started his shift, he would relieve a colleague named Famara Badjie, who, in turn, relieved him when his (Bojang) shift ended.

On the night in question, Ousainou said he remained at his workplace throughout his shift. However, at around 11 p.m., he stepped out briefly to buy dinner and phone credit from a nearby shop. Before leaving, he called Famara Badjie, who was sitting at the gate with friends to watch over the compound while he was away.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ousainou testified that when he approached the gate, he found Famara with Bakary Jarju, Junior, and Kalo, who were watching something on Junior's phone. Famara reportedly told him they had seen something strange on the phone. "I asked what it was, and he told me to look. They told me they heard that someone had shot a police officer. I told them that was a very serious issue," he said.

Before leaving for the shop, Ousainou said he reminded Famara to look after the compound, as he had locked the gate from the inside.

Upon his return, Ousainou testified that he asked Famara about a lodge occupant named Pap. After confirming that Pap was inside, Ousainou said he went in to speak with him briefly. He then returned to his post, leaving Famara and his friends at the gate.

Ousainou also mentioned that the lodge has apartments rented out to tenants. He recalled an encounter with one of the occupants, Sulayman, who had come out of his apartment. "I asked if he wasn't going out, but Sulayman said he was only going to the shop," Ousainou said.

He added that he advised Sulayman to be careful, given the news they had just seen on Junior's phone about the police officers being shot.

Ousainou concluded his testimony by stating that he spent part of the night chatting on WhatsApp with his boss, Kathleen Smith, who resides in the United Kingdom.

The case continues today.

Court orders reinstatement of former UTG lecturers, awards damages of D5.2M