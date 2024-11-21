Gambia: 2 Nabbed At Airport With Suspected Cocaine, Skunk Cannabis

As operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) intensified their crackdown on drugs and other clandestine activities, they have arrested two suspects with suspected cocaine and skunk cannabis, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspects who are currently under the custody of the Narcotics Agency were arrested by the DLEAG officers alongside personnel of the Joint Airport Interdiction Task Force (JAITF) stationed at Banjul International Airport.

The suspects include a Senegalese and a Gambian national. They were nabbed for being in possession of suspected quantities of cocaine and skunk cannabis respectively.

Confirming the development to The Point, Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of the DLEAG said Cheikh Fall, a Senegalese national residing in Italy was arrested at the baggage screening point on the 18th of November 2024, with 156 pellets of suspected cocaine that were concealed in his check-in luggage.

The suspect, he went on, was scheduled to travel with SN Brussels Airline from Banjul to Lyon via Casablanca.

Saidybah further disclosed that one Sacko D.G. Gumaneh, a 29 year old Gambian national residing at Tabokoto was also arrested on the same day with two packets and some quantities of suspected skunk concealed in his hand luggage, saying: "The suspect was scheduled to travel to the United States of America via Brussels."

Both men, he added, are currently in custody while further investigations into their respective matters continue.

