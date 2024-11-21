Gambia: Police Arrest Nigerian for Alleged Online Fraud

20 November 2024
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Police Force Cybercrime and Digital Forensic Unit has successfully arrested a Nigerian national in connection with a case of impersonation and online fraud.

The suspect created a fake Facebook account impersonating a Senior Commissioner of Customs at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA). Using this account the suspect advertised fake job vacancies and demanded D8000 as an application fee from unsuspecting individuals via a wave number.

The fraudulent scheme was exposed when a victim reported losing money to the scam. Investigations led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect who is now in police custody and assisting with further inquiries. The Gambia Police Force strongly urged the public to be vigilant online and to verify the authenticity of accounts and offers before making any payments. Cybercriminals often exploit social media platforms for such fraud.

