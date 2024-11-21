Gambia: Farmers Predict 'Poor Groundnut Harvest '

As President Barrow and delegations continue on Meet the People's Tour, farmers in the Jokadou District of the North Bank Region (NBR) have called for government intervention as they described the 2024 farming season especially groundnut as 'poor'.

"We want the government to help us as this year farming is poor especially the groundnut harvest. As farmers, we entirely depend on farming for survival. Therefore, if the farming season is poor, this will greatly affect us," Alpha Maryam Khan, the Chief of Jokadou said.

The district Chief was speaking on Monday at Bantanding Wolof village during a meeting with President Barrow. The tour, which is a constitutional requirement, will enable the president to meet with Gambians and listen to their concerns with a view to addressing them. It will also avail him the opportunity to roll out his developmental aspirations for Gambians.

Chief Khan further urged the government to expand its road infrastructure projects to other settlements within the district and beyond, saying: "The last time a road was constructed in the area was 1987. Therefore, we want the government to help and construct the major roads within the area with a view to connect communities of the area which will enhance access to education among others," he emphasised.

He also called on the government to equip the health centers in the area with enough medications, claiming that many of the facilities in Jokadou do not have enough medications.

Ousman Jallow, representing the village alkalo also called on the government to assist the village with a senior school. "The nearby senior school within the area is Kuntaya which is about seven kilometer away from our village," he reaffirmed.

Responding to some concerns raised by farmers in the area, Demba Sabally, the minister for Agriculture underscored the government's commitment in addressing the challenges encountered by farmers. "Due to the commitment of the government towards the welfare of farmers, the government provided 27 tonnes of fertiliser. The government also provided tractors that were working for farmers for free. These tractors cultivated more than nine thousand hectares for farmers."

The government, he said, has also helped resuscitate over 100 rice fields that were having some problems, "All these are geared towards addressing the challenges of farmers. The government has also in this year's farming season given out millet to farmers."

"We have heard the concerns raised by the farmers of the area in terms of the groundnut. However, we want to assure them that the Ministry is aware of it and we are investigating it."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Farming in the country, he said, has gradually increased this year, adding: "This year over two hundred thousand hectares were cultivated compared to last year's over one hundred thousand hectares."

"Our expectation about this year's farming is that the millet would be better. However, groundnuts will not be good in some places."

For his part, President Adama Barrow assured inhabitants of the area that the government will work towards addressing their concerns, saying: "All your concerns are part of issues that my government is working towards addressing. However, all this can't be done at once."

Barrow also announced plans to commission the much talked Hakalang road next year as part of activities marking the country's nationhood.

The World Bank, he stated, will be helping the government with 150 km of road. "However, due to the commitment of the government in improving the country's road infrastructure, the government has also decided to do its contribution to road construction in the country."

President Barrow calls for peace and stability in the country, adding: "We want peace in the country. If there is no peace in the country, there can't be any meaningful development. All the developed nations enjoy peace," he claimed.

The Gambian leader, before his meeting at Bantanding village, visited a Police Station that is under construction at Barra. The project is bankrolled by the UN through the UNDP.

At the site visit, the President emphasised the importance of strengthening democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Barrow also visited the 87km Hakalang road, as contractors stretch to the final stages of the road construction.

UNICEF lauds Gambia's progress in Maternal and Child Health

2 nabbed at airport with suspected cocaine, skunk cannabis