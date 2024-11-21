Gambia: Flex Fuzion Dance Academy Leads Africa's Regional Acrobatic Dance Committee

The World Federation of Acrobatic and Swing Dances (WFASD) has appointed Mrs. Ndey Fatou Jabang and Flex Fuzion Dance Academy - Gambia to lead its newly established Regional Committee for Africa.

This historic appointment marks a pivotal step in enhancing African representation and fostering the growth of acrobatic and swing dances across the continent.

The WFASD, an international organisation dedicated to promoting acrobatic and swing dance styles, has entrusted Mrs. Jabang and her team with the responsibility of spearheading development in Africa.

Styles such as Acrobatic Rock'n'Roll, Acro Swing, and Boogie Woogie--known for their high-energy and athleticism--are set to gain more prominence through this initiative.

Mrs. Jabang and Flex Fuzion Dance Academy will serve as the primary contact point for WFASD activities in Africa.

Their mandate includes organising training sessions, coordinating regional events, and promoting the growth of these dance forms by engaging dancers, clubs, and federations from across the continent.

In a statement, WFASD expressed its commitment to supporting the African region, acknowledging that they hereby authorise them to communicate in their region on behalf of the federation and to organise all activities related to the popularisation and development of these exciting sports.

As the newly appointed leaders, the committee will also submit detailed action plans to WFASD's Presidium for approval and support, ensuring a collaborative effort to elevate acrobatic sports in Africa.

Responding to the development, Mrs. Jabang, who couldn't hide her excitement stated, "It is an honor to represent Gambia and the African region in this capacity. We are excited to work closely with local dancers and federations to elevate our acrobatic sports scene and create opportunities for everyone involved."

Besides, this appointment is a promising start for the future of acrobatic and swing dance in Africa. With strong leadership and an inclusive vision, Mrs. Jabang and Flex Fuzion Dance Academy are set to inspire a new generation of dancers and create a vibrant, unified community of acrobatic sports enthusiasts across the continent.