Gambia: UDP Congratulates Pastef for Landslide Victory

20 November 2024
The Point (Banjul)
On behalf of the Secretary General- Party Leader and the National Executive Committee of the United Democratic Party, we congratulate PASTEF on the massive legislative mandate given by the Senegalese voters.

It is a resounding endorsement of the PASTEF platform and testament to the desire of the Senegalese people to chart a new path forward.

This movement has inspired hope in young people, not only in Senegal, but across the region and The Gambia, much of whose young people express admiration for what they see in Senegal.

We draw inspiration from their persistent determination and perseverance against the forces of state capture as much as has been true for Gambians in our struggle against tyranny and self-perpetuating rule.

Through its struggle in preserving the integrity of the Senegalese constitution, PASTEF has assured the supremacy of the Senegalese constitution and in the process ushered in a democratic leadership that is patriotic, measured and inspires hope in young people across Africa.

Judging by their rhetoric and the endorsement of the Senegalese people through their vote, we are confident that under PASTEF's leadership, Senegal is on a path to progress and more prosperity for her citizens.

The United Democratic Party wishes PASTEF, the leadership and the people of Senegal, much success.

