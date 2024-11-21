Gambia: Soshsa Secretariat Exposes Members to Debate, Writing Skills

20 November 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

The Secretariat of the Social Sciences and the Humanities Students Association (SOSHSA) last week convened a two-day workshop for its members on issues relating to debate, writing and public speaking.

The two-day exercise initiated by the executive of the association of students pursuing degrees in the Social Sciences was held on the 8th and 9th of November and graced by students.

The initiative was geared towards strengthening the capacities and bolstering the strength of students as would-be leaders, especially in the area of writing, which is a recipe for academic and professional success.

It also exposed participants to soft skills such as speaking, presentation and debate.

Khalipha Jabbi and Mr Ebrima Sabally took the students through, sharing the insights on the fundamentals in the concerned areas.

