Liberia: Findley Rejects Port Autonomy Bill, Calls for Privatization

Buchanan — Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar Findley has come out strongly against the Senate's recently passed Autonomy Bill, arguing that the proposed legislation fails to address Liberia's port management challenges and advocating instead for privatization. The controversial bill, which seeks to grant autonomy to the Buchanan, Greenville, and Harper seaports, now heads to the House of Representatives for concurrence.

In an exclusive interview with Ablee-Jay Media, Findley dismissed the autonomy plan as ineffective, asserting that privatization would bring the reforms necessary to revitalize the nation's critical seaport infrastructure.

"I don't support the autonomy; I support privatization of the ports," said Findley. "Privatization would allow individuals to purchase shares and take control, as opposed to having it remain under government control."

Findley took aim at the bill's central feature--decentralized management--arguing that it falls short of meaningful change. While the legislation shifts operational control of the ports from the National Port Authority (NPA) to local management, the Senator contended that its retention of presidential appointment powers negates its purported benefits.

"The current Senate bill is no different from what we have now," Findley said. "The President still has the appointing power, which brings no difference to Bassa or the way the ports are managed."

Privatization vs. Autonomy: A National Debate

Findley's opposition shows the growing divide among lawmakers and stakeholders on the future of Liberia's seaport operations. While proponents of autonomy, led by Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, argue that decentralization will spur regional development and reduce Monrovia's dominance, Findley sees privatization as the key to unlocking investment and boosting efficiency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Privatization is the best way forward," Findley insisted. "It attracts investment, brings in expertise, and takes the burden off the government to manage these critical infrastructures."

The Autonomy Bill, alongside a companion bill establishing an Independent Seaport and Inland Ports Regulatory Authority, represents a sweeping overhaul of port governance in Liberia. If both are passed, they will strip the NPA of its centralized authority, giving seaports operational independence while a new regulatory body oversees compliance and transparency.

The push for port decentralization comes after years of complaints that the NPA has neglected ports outside Monrovia. Proponents argue that decentralization would give ports like Buchanan, Greenville, and Harper the tools to manage their operations, attract investment, and address local economic needs.

Under the proposed legislation, autonomous ports would have greater control over financial decisions, potentially leading to increased revenue and local development. However, critics like Findley worry that the plan retains too much central government influence and fails to address underlying inefficiencies.

The companion bill establishing the regulatory authority aims to streamline oversight, promote equity in port development, and enhance transparency across Liberia's seaports and inland ports.