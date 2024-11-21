Liberia: Silencing the Media Is Silencing the People

opinion

The verbal and physical assault on journalist Nyantee Togba--a dedicated reporter from OK FM and The Liberian Investigator --by individuals believed to be members of the Unity Party (UP) youth wing at the Golden Key Hotel over the weekend is a disturbing reminder of the fragility of press freedom in Liberia's democracy. The incident, captured and widely shared on social media, shows Togba being harassed, threatened, and ultimately hassled for fulfilling his professional duty: reporting the truth. As a media stakeholder, former Secretary-General of the Press Union of Liberia, journalism instructor, and staunch advocate of press freedom, I am compelled to voice my indignation. Liberia's democracy must remain anchored in the principles of free expression and press freedom, as enshrined in our Constitution. Our constitution guarantees the right to free expression, and I use this platform to exercise just that right, in calling against any attempt to silence the media.

THE INCIDENT

Nyantee Togba, a fearless and principled journalist, was covering a Unity Party National Executive Committee meeting--a legitimate newsworthy event. Young people believed to be dissatisfied party members were expressing grievances over unmet expectations, including employment opportunities from the party's leadership. Togba dutifully reported on this dissent, sharing the information via his Facebook page, a decision firmly rooted in his professional obligation to provide transparent and impartial reporting.

Rather than appreciating the media's role in amplifying diverse voices and holding power to account, some youth members chose to attack Togba. They demanded he retract or alter his report to align with their narrative or wishes, effectively attempting to coerce him into becoming a mouthpiece or public Relations Officer for them. When Togba refused, standing by the integrity of his factual reporting, the situation escalated to physical aggression. Fellow journalists and conscience-driven attendees intervened to protect him, but the damage was done: Togba was forced to abandon his coverage, depriving the public of critical information.

This assault on Togba underscores a dangerous mindset: that the press should serve as a propaganda tool rather than a platform for truth and accountability. As Walter Cronkite aptly stated, "Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy; it is democracy."

THE ROLE OF JOURNALISM IN DEMOCRACY

Journalism is the lifeblood of democracy. It informs citizens, scrutinizes power, and facilitates informed decision-making. As Walter Lippmann noted in Public Opinion, "The function of the press is to act on behalf of the governed." Attacking a journalist like Togba for doing their job undermines the fundamental principle that the press serves the people, not the powerful.

Nyantee Togba committed no crime. He neither misrepresented the facts nor acted maliciously. Instead, he upheld the highest standards of journalism by presenting raw, unfiltered information to the public, enabling citizens to form their own opinions.

AN ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY

This attack is not just an assault on one journalist--it is an affront to democracy itself. A free press acts as a watchdog, safeguarding the principles that underpin Liberia's democracy. Intimidation of journalists sends a chilling message, deterring others from reporting on sensitive or controversial issues. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has long warned that such attacks erode democratic norms and embolden perpetrators to act with impunity. If this behavior is left unchecked, it could create a culture of fear among journalists, discouraging critical reporting on political events. This is not the Liberia we aspire to build--a nation where freedom of speech and press is protected without fear of retribution. As Thomas Jefferson said, "Without a free press, there can be no free society."

A CALL FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

Even if Togba's reporting had contained errors, Liberia is a nation governed by laws and processes. The appropriate response would have been to file a complaint, seek clarification, or pursue legal recourse--not resort to violence and intimidation. Those responsible for this attack must be held accountable to deter future occurrences and demonstrate that such behavior will not be tolerated.

While the Unity Party may not have sanctioned this act, it happened during its event and involved individuals believed to be its members. The party must publicly say something, if not condemn the attack, disassociate itself from the perpetrators, and offer an unreserved apology to Nyantee Togba. This would reaffirm the party's commitment to democratic principles and press freedom while discouraging similar behavior in the future fro. Other parties. This attack might look simple, but its actually grave in the ream of press freedom.

GRATITUDE AND A WARNING

We commend the bravery of the journalists and others who protected Togba from further harm. Their actions highlight the resilience and solidarity within Liberia's media community. However, this incident serves as a stark warning: small acts of repression can snowball into systemic attacks on press freedom. To prevent this, institutions like the Unity Party must take a firm stand against violence and intimidation targeting the press.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CONCLUSION

The attack on Nyantee Togba must be unequivocally condemned by all of us. Journalism is not a crime, and journalists are not enemies of the state or political institutions--they are essential allies in the pursuit of truth and accountability.

As John Adams argued, "The liberty of the press is essential to the security of freedom in a state." Likewise, Benjamin Franklin warned, "Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freedom of speech." These timeless truths remind us of our collective duty to defend press freedom.

As citizens and leaders, we must stand united against attacks on journalism. We must reject violence, uphold democratic values, and ensure that Liberia remains a beacon of free expression in Africa. Silencing the press silences the people. When the voices of journalists like Nyantee Togba are muted, the people are robbed of their right to know, and democracy itself is imperiled.