Ghana: 32 Teachers in Assin District Receive Awards for Outstanding Performance

About 32 teachers in the Assin South District of the Central Region have been awarded for their outstanding and exceptional contributions towards the development of education in the district.

The ultimate prize of a salon car was awarded to Paul Afoakwah Okyere as the best teacher in the Assin South District.

Additional awards included motorbikes, furniture, laptops, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, plaques, certificates, and sports jerseys.

The Assin South Teachers Awards, which was held at Nyankomasi Ahenkro in the Central Region, were sponsored by the Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, with support from UNESCO, Ghana Education Service Occupational Pension Scheme (GESOPS), Right to Play, and Sabre Education.

The ceremony, attended by dignitaries, included the Central Regional Director of Education, Emmanuel Essuman, the national president Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev. Isaac Owusu and the Board Chairman of the National Teaching Council, Dr Anis Haffer.

Also present were Nananom, religious leaders, headteachers, teachers, non-teaching staff, students, parents, and community members. Mr Fordjour urged teachers to embrace postings to rural areas. He emphasised the vital role educators play in nurturing the potential of children in underserved communities.

The awards was on the theme: 'Inspiring Greatness: Celebrating the Assin South Finest Teachers.' According to him, rural areas often faced a shortage of experienced educators because they lacked essential resources and amenities, which led many teachers to decline postings there.

However, he stressed that it was crucial for teachers to accept posting in these underserved communities because their guidance and mentorship could unlock the potential of young learners who might otherwise miss out on quality education in such areas.

Mr Nim Fordjour praised teachers as agents of transformation, underscoring their critical role in shaping the future of the nation. He highlighted that teachers had the unique ability to identify and nurture raw talent, helping to mould students into valuable assets for the country.

The National President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev. Isaac Owusu, on his part urged teachers to uphold high moral standards and adhere strictly to the code of conduct governing the teaching profession.

Rev. Owusu expressed concern about the rising instances of misconduct among some teachers, noting that such behaviour undermines the integrity of the profession.

He further cited cases where teachers arrived at school intoxicated and instances where inappropriate relationships with students led to teenage pregnancies

On his part, the Central Regional Director of Education, Mr Emmanuel Essuman, underscored the significant role teachers' play in shaping the future of children.

He described teaching as a noble profession that goes beyond imparting knowledge to igniting curiosity and guiding students on a journey of discovery.

He stated that, "A teacher's influence extends far beyond the walls of the classroom; it reaches into the hearts and minds of students, shaping who they will become and how they engage with the world.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Assin South, Felicia Ntrakwah Amissah, expressed her delight at the exceptional organisations of this year's awards ceremony. She noted that despite being the third edition, it stood out as the most remarkable so far.