Ghana: I'm Sorry for Afcon Failure, but I Won't Resign - Otto Addo

The Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians following the failure of the team to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

It is the first time since 2004 that the four-time AFCON winners will miss out on Africa's biggest soccer showpiece.

The Black Stars ended the qualifier bottom of Group F with three points, losing three games and drawing the same.

Addressing a feisty press conference after the game, which had journalists 'charged' on him, the German-born Ghanaian coach said he feels the pain of the nation for not making it to the AFCON, knowing how football was dear to the heart of Ghanaians.

"I am so sorry that we did not qualify. I know what it means for every Ghanaian to play in this tournament."

"I know for a lot of people, the World Cup is bigger than the AFCON, but for us, the AFCON is bigger. I am very sad; I don't even want to go home, because when I go home, I would see my family very sad and crying."

According to him, Ghana was already out of contention for qualification, but a win or a draw against Niger would have done a lot for the energy levels of the country and the players.

"Ghanaians are right in being sad and angry at the performance during the qualifiers, and I equally share in their pain."

"I am very sad. Ghanaians are sad, and it touches me. I was born in Germany, and to come down here to work is always from my heart. I have always wanted to represent Ghana and give everything for the country."

Monday's defeat at the hands of the Ménas of Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium for many Ghanaians should be his last game in charge of the team, but the German trainer refused to give in to calls for him to resign, stating that he is not a person who gives up after failure.

"I am not a person who can resign; I am not a person who gives up. If I were to be resigning after failures, I would not have become a national team player, a German Bundesliga player, and a coach at this level."

Coach Addo urged the media to control the narrative on the players to lift them from their broken state.

"The players gave their all, and I plead with you all to leave the players alone. However, coming at me, the coach is okay because the results were not what we wanted, and I understand," he stated.

He called on Ghanaians to pray for peaceful general election next month and also pray for peace in Sudan and Niger as well.