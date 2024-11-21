Ghana: Blueprint for Sustainable Global Peace Launched

Leaders across the world have been urged to promote the value of love and truth as a way of sustaining global peace.

According to a Board Member of the Centre of Awareness (COA) of Global Peace Mission, Ms Princess Duncan, the promotion of the values of love and truth by world leaders would ensure transparency and accountability in democratic governance.

Ms Duncan, who is also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marketing and Branding of COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company, made the statement at the launch of a Blueprint for Sustainable Global Peace held at the Accra International Conference Centre yesterday.

The aim of the blueprint is to provide a comprehensive framework for addressing complex challenges the world faces and building a more peaceful and sustainable future for all.

Related Articles

It was launched in collaboration with the National Peace Council on the theme, 'Unearthing the purpose of creation and the goal of humanity: A necessary foundation for attaining sustainable global peace.'

Miss Duncan explained that the pursuit of a sustainable global peace had become essential due to the various global conflicts the world was witnessing, which had led to the loss of lives and properties and threatened democratic governance.

"We commit to building a future based on the principles of love. In a world focused on material success, we must be reminded to promotepeace and uplift society", shenoted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Delivering a presentation on "Prof. Duncan Fundamental Law of Peace," the President-General of COA Global Peace Mission, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan,noted that it was important for leaders who had shown commitment towards the promotion of the value of love and truth as a way of sustaining global peace to be commended.

Furthermore, Prof. Duncan underscored the need to promote peace at the individual andfamily level,saying, "When peace is promoted at the family level, there will be peace in every part of the country."

For his part, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr AlbertDwumfour, emphasised a need for inclusive dialogue, promotion of cultural exchanges, support for sustainable development, climate action, and environmental stewardship and addressing the root cause of conflict a way of sustaining global peace.

He also called for the protection of journalists before, during, and after the upcoming December 7 elections, adding that attacks on journalists were a threat to attaining sustainable peace.

The Ga Mantse and Chairperson for the launch, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in his remarks, urged the country to commit to peace before, during, and after the elections.

He also called for the adoption of the blueprint for sustainable global peace by world leaders in order to enhance global peace and democratic governance.

The event was attended by over 2,000 participants, including stakeholders, institutional leaders, diplomats, security agencies, civil society organisations, religious leaders, traditional authorities, political figures, and students from across the country